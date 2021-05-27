Talkdesk Earns TrustRadius Awards for Workforce Optimization and VoIP

Users of most trusted business technology reviews site score Talkdesk ‘top rated’ in key contact center categories

TrustRadius has recognized Talkdesk®, Inc., the global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies, with 2021 Top Rated Awards for Call Center Workforce Optimization and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP).

With almost 300 verified reviews, Talkdesk emerged as a valuable player in each category with high scores in the following areas:

9.0 out of 10 for click-to-call

9.2 out of 10 for warm transfer

8.8 out of 10 for inbound call routing

8.8 out of 10 for customer interaction analytics

“Talkdesk has won Top Rated Awards for Call Center Workforce Optimization and VoIP based entirely on feedback from their customers,” said Megan Headley, vice president of research, TrustRadius. “Talkdesk reviewers on TrustRadius love the platform’s dedicated support team and highlight its easy-to-use interface and quality management features.”

In January, TrustRadius awarded Talkdesk its 2021 Best Customer Support Awards, 2021 Best Feature Set Award and 2021 Best Usability Award. To win in each category, a nominated organization must receive a minimum of 10 TrustRadius reviews in the past year with a specific mention of the product’s customer support, feature set and usability, respectively. TrustRadius also recognized Talkdesk in March with 2021 Top Rated awards for Contact Center Software and Call Recording.

“The speed of innovation at Talkdesk reflects our commitment to ensuring businesses everywhere can deliver better customer experiences through any channel, resulting in higher customer satisfaction, cost savings and profitability,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer, Talkdesk. “TrustRadius' reviewers are giving the Talkdesk call center workforce optimization and VoIP solutions high marks across the board, as we assist them in achieving their customer experience goals.”

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. A detailed criteria breakdown on the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine Top Rated winners can be found here.

