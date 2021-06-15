Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud™ Reimagines the Patient Experience

06/15/2021 | 11:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First enterprise-grade contact center solution purpose-built for the healthcare industry

  • Secure, digital-first platform combines healthcare-specific capabilities, pre-trained artificial intelligence (AI), and out-of-the-box integrations with electronic health records (EHR)
  • Connects patient data from all channels to power synchronized, intelligent interactions that are personalized and convenient
  • The launch of Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud and coinciding launch of Financial Services Experience Cloud™ signal a game-changing moment for customer experience, with the only products of their kind designed from the ground up to serve industry-specific needs

Talkdesk®, Inc., the global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies, today at Opentalk 2021 is announcing Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud, the industry’s first enterprise-grade contact center product built for healthcare. Initially reimagining the patient experience, the first solution – Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud for Providers – empowers healthcare providers to deliver synchronized, personalized, and convenient patient experiences across all digital and voice communication channels.

In recent years, patients have raised their service expectations of healthcare providers, demanding the same frictionless and convenient interactions delivered by consumer goods and services companies. With digital health solutions accelerating the transformation of the healthcare industry, the contact center is increasingly evolving into the hub of today’s patient experiences. According to Talkdesk Research™, 70% of patient experience professionals view the contact center as a high priority and strategic asset. Additionally, 71% say the digital transformation of their contact center is a top priority.

Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud for Providers helps healthcare providers harness this strategic asset and meet expectations for more unified patient journeys. Combining next-generation contact center as a service (CCaaS) technology with healthcare-specific content, capabilities, integrations, and powerful pre-trained AI, the groundbreaking solution gives providers a comprehensive tool for managing patient interactions, maximizing efficiency, empowering staff, and improving patient experience.

Out-of-the-box integrations with digital health solutions securely connect data across communication channels to drive personalized and contextual interactions. With its ease of implementation, the solution can be up and running in as little as 24-hours, and configured to support existing teams, processes, and systems to rapidly deliver business value.

“When patients contact healthcare providers, it’s not just about accessing a service – it’s about taking care of their health,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder, Talkdesk. “We see significant opportunities for healthcare contact centers to connect disparate touchpoints and move beyond fast call resolution to proactively and intelligently tailoring patient support throughout the journey. Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud is the first CCaaS solution built specifically to enable that transformation.”

This healthcare industry-specific focus enables:

  • Seamless integration with EHR systems for more personalized and proactive conversations
  • Ready-to-launch healthcare workflows to proactively engage patients automatically on the channels they prefer, managing conversations efficiently at scale
  • AI capabilities pre-trained with powerful medical-grade speech-to-text, Natural Language Processing, and sentiment analysis, allowing tailored and efficient patient self-service

Healthcare Experience Cloud Providers also helps providers impact every component of the Quadruple Aim:

  • Better Outcomes – With a 360-degree view of each patient, contact center staff are empowered with vital information needed to enhance the quality of care and deliver better patient outcomes, while delivering higher levels of patient satisfaction and activation.
  • Improved Patient Experience – Hospital contact center teams can instantly see vital detailed clinical and demographic data from the EHR, facilitating more tailored and patient-centric conversations. Patients can also interact with the healthcare organization through their channel of choice, with always-on access, making the experience convenient, easy, and friction-free.
  • Improved Clinical Experience – Staff can see a single view of patient interactions across channels, with actionable context, and recommended actions to make conversations easier and more efficient.
  • Lower Costs – Providers can more efficiently serve patients with AI-powered self-service capabilities across digital and voice channels, while automating agent workflows. Core contact center functions such as scheduling, reminders, wayfinding, post-discharge follow-up, referral management, and satisfaction surveys can all be powered by Talkdesk Virtual Agent™ and supported by staff using Talkdesk Workspace™ to improve care plan adherence and reduce no-shows.

The introduction of Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud follows several key industry-related announcements made by Talkdesk in recent weeks, including new leadership appointments for healthcare strategy and product. Last month, the company announced its integration with Epic EHR and listing in App Orchard. The launch of Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud and coinciding announcement of Financial Services Experience Cloud™ signal a game-changing moment for CX, with the only contact center products designed from the ground up to serve industry-specific needs.

Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud will be featured throughout Opentalk 2021, June 15-16, with opportunities for attendees to learn more during multiple session formats.

Additional Resources:

  • Attend the Opentalk June 15 featured session at 1 p.m. ET to begin reimagining the patient experience with Talkdesk
  • Join the Opentalk June 16 roundtable at noon ET for a discussion on reimagining the patient and member experience
  • Explore the new Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud for Providers

Social Networks:

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is a global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies. Our contact center solution provides a better way for businesses and customers to engage with one another. Our speed of innovation and global footprint reflect our commitment to ensure businesses everywhere can deliver better customer experiences through any channel, resulting in higher customer satisfaction, cost savings and profitability. Talkdesk CX Cloud™ is an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines enterprise scale with consumer simplicity. Over 1,800 innovative companies around the world, including IBM, Acxiom, Trivago, and Fujitsu partner with Talkdesk to deliver a better way to great customer experience. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:21aDIAGNOS  : Announces a Pilot with Hospital Oftalmológico Buena Vista Sinaloa
AQ
11:21aCONTANGO INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Contango Oil & Gas Company - MCF
BU
11:21aHPROBE  : Announces Breakthrough in High-Volume Testing for Automotive/Consumer Advanced 3D Magnetic Sensors
BU
11:20aENTRA  : Re-opening of 8 year floating rate green bond issue
AQ
11:20aPPL  : Beat the heat with these tips
PU
11:20aThe differentiated impact of the crisis on companies' financial situation
PU
11:20aLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT  : ASM Global World's Leading Producer of Entertainment Experiences and Ticketmaster Expand Major Strategic Partnership
PU
11:20aGrande Portage Resources Ltd. Files Herbert Gold Project Technical Report on SEDAR
NE
11:19aFOMO CORP.  : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (form 8-K)
AQ
11:18aDEPFA BANK  : 15.06.21 – Notice of Scheme of Arrangement – DEPFA ACS BANK DAC Notice of Scheme of Arrangement
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Anglo American, Pfizer, Rolls-Royce, Nike, Oatly...
4UK and Australia agree 'comprehensive and ambitious' free trade deal
5Markets near record highs as Fed kicks off two-day policy meeting

HOT NEWS