Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud™ Reimagines the Patient Experience

Talkdesk®, Inc., the global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies, today at Opentalk 2021 is announcing Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud, the industry’s first enterprise-grade contact center product built for healthcare. Initially reimagining the patient experience, the first solution – Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud for Providers – empowers healthcare providers to deliver synchronized, personalized, and convenient patient experiences across all digital and voice communication channels.

In recent years, patients have raised their service expectations of healthcare providers, demanding the same frictionless and convenient interactions delivered by consumer goods and services companies. With digital health solutions accelerating the transformation of the healthcare industry, the contact center is increasingly evolving into the hub of today’s patient experiences. According to Talkdesk Research™, 70% of patient experience professionals view the contact center as a high priority and strategic asset. Additionally, 71% say the digital transformation of their contact center is a top priority.

Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud for Providers helps healthcare providers harness this strategic asset and meet expectations for more unified patient journeys. Combining next-generation contact center as a service (CCaaS) technology with healthcare-specific content, capabilities, integrations, and powerful pre-trained AI, the groundbreaking solution gives providers a comprehensive tool for managing patient interactions, maximizing efficiency, empowering staff, and improving patient experience.

Out-of-the-box integrations with digital health solutions securely connect data across communication channels to drive personalized and contextual interactions. With its ease of implementation, the solution can be up and running in as little as 24-hours, and configured to support existing teams, processes, and systems to rapidly deliver business value.

“When patients contact healthcare providers, it’s not just about accessing a service – it’s about taking care of their health,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder, Talkdesk. “We see significant opportunities for healthcare contact centers to connect disparate touchpoints and move beyond fast call resolution to proactively and intelligently tailoring patient support throughout the journey. Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud is the first CCaaS solution built specifically to enable that transformation.”

This healthcare industry-specific focus enables:

Seamless integration with EHR systems for more personalized and proactive conversations

Ready-to-launch healthcare workflows to proactively engage patients automatically on the channels they prefer, managing conversations efficiently at scale

AI capabilities pre-trained with powerful medical-grade speech-to-text, Natural Language Processing, and sentiment analysis, allowing tailored and efficient patient self-service

Healthcare Experience Cloud Providers also helps providers impact every component of the Quadruple Aim:

Better Outcomes – With a 360-degree view of each patient, contact center staff are empowered with vital information needed to enhance the quality of care and deliver better patient outcomes, while delivering higher levels of patient satisfaction and activation.

– With a 360-degree view of each patient, contact center staff are empowered with vital information needed to enhance the quality of care and deliver better patient outcomes, while delivering higher levels of patient satisfaction and activation. Improved Patient Experience – Hospital contact center teams can instantly see vital detailed clinical and demographic data from the EHR, facilitating more tailored and patient-centric conversations. Patients can also interact with the healthcare organization through their channel of choice, with always-on access, making the experience convenient, easy, and friction-free.

– Hospital contact center teams can instantly see vital detailed clinical and demographic data from the EHR, facilitating more tailored and patient-centric conversations. Patients can also interact with the healthcare organization through their channel of choice, with always-on access, making the experience convenient, easy, and friction-free. Improved Clinical Experience – Staff can see a single view of patient interactions across channels, with actionable context, and recommended actions to make conversations easier and more efficient.

– Staff can see a single view of patient interactions across channels, with actionable context, and recommended actions to make conversations easier and more efficient. Lower Costs – Providers can more efficiently serve patients with AI-powered self-service capabilities across digital and voice channels, while automating agent workflows. Core contact center functions such as scheduling, reminders, wayfinding, post-discharge follow-up, referral management, and satisfaction surveys can all be powered by Talkdesk Virtual Agent™ and supported by staff using Talkdesk Workspace™ to improve care plan adherence and reduce no-shows.

The introduction of Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud follows several key industry-related announcements made by Talkdesk in recent weeks, including new leadership appointments for healthcare strategy and product. Last month, the company announced its integration with Epic EHR and listing in App Orchard. The launch of Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud and coinciding announcement of Financial Services Experience Cloud™ signal a game-changing moment for CX, with the only contact center products designed from the ground up to serve industry-specific needs.

Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud will be featured throughout Opentalk 2021, June 15-16, with opportunities for attendees to learn more during multiple session formats.

