Talkdesk Launches New AI-infused Digital Lending Solution, Enabling a Better Way for Borrowers to Access Loans

Talkdesk®, Inc., the global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies, today announced the launch of Talkdesk Digital Lending, a borrower solution designed for lenders to streamline and accelerate the lending lifecycle for personal, mortgage and commercial loans. Talkdesk Digital Lending enables lenders to service the recent surge in loan volumes, while also meeting compliance and regulatory requirements.

The availability of Talkdesk Digital Lending comes at a time when lenders are facing a fractured borrower experience. According to the Talkdesk CX Revolution in Financial Services and Insurance Report, customer experience (CX) professionals agree that delivering a positive borrowing experience across legacy processes is a challenge. Indeed, seven out of 10 cite challenges in loan servicing, loan origination, and in account opening and servicing.

Talkdesk Digital Lending addresses these challenges by providing a secure end-to-end contact center solution designed to improve borrower experiences, enabling lenders of all sizes to streamline the entire process — from loan origination through to servicing. Talkdesk Digital Lending also leverages best-in-class CX tools such as proactive borrower notifications, conversational AI-powered borrower self-service, and optimal out-of-the-box integrations to create a centralized hub of information for contact center agents. Furthermore, through Talkdesk AI TrainerTM, agents’ insights can now be utilized to optimize AI models and make the lending cycle easier.

The Talkdesk Digital Lending solution helps lenders to accelerate loan cycles and elevate the borrower CX by minimizing friction and putting borrowers at the forefront of every loan. The solution can handle high call volumes and spikes in demand, which many organizations have struggled with during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Loan volumes have increased exponentially since 2019, during an historically low interest rate environment,” said Cory Haynes, vice president of financial services and insurance strategy, Talkdesk. “However, the loan application and navigation process has long been an area of frustration for many borrowers, who are looking for a faster, frictionless overall experience and greater transparency. By leveraging the Talkdesk Digital Lending solution, lenders can provide faster, more cost-efficient self-service that utilizes AI to learn and improve the overall client experience and potentially lower origination and servicing costs. Applying for a loan can be an incredibly emotional experience for individuals and businesses alike. Talkdesk Digital Lending raises the bar for the digital and human experience, while earning positive feedback from borrowers and improving lenders' bottom line."

On April 28, 2021, at LendIt Fintech USA 2021, Haynes will host a virtual fireside chat, ‘Streamline the Borrower Experience with Talkdesk.’ He will be joined by Emma Reilly, senior vice president, head of enterprise program management, LendingClub. They will discuss how to accelerate the loan origination process, as well as delivering a seamless and transparent collections process. Find more details on LendIt Fintech USA 2021.

The Talkdesk Digital Lending solution represents an expansion of the Talkdesk lending offering, which now helps lenders of any size in administering any type of loan. In January, Talkdesk launched the Talkdesk Small Business Lending solution, enabling lenders to streamline the administration of loans via the U.S. government’s Paycheck Protection Program, in order to support small business borrowers. Upside Financial leverages Talkdesk for their PPP support services at Upside Financial and their business travel services at Upside Business Travel, primarily through voice, making the process smoother for both agents and customers.

