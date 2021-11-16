Talkdesk Reimagines Agent Engagement for Hybrid and Remote Workforces

New Talkdesk Feedback and Talkdesk Performance Management capabilities help organizations drive better agent and customer outcomes

Talkdesk®, Inc., the global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies, today announced the addition of Talkdesk FeedbackTM and Talkdesk Performance ManagementTM to its workforce engagement and analytics solutions suites. The new capabilities connect customer feedback and contact center agent performance at scale, enabling organizations to develop and retain agents and empower them to provide even better customer experiences (CX).

While many organizations have realized benefits from equipping their contact center teams to work remotely during the pandemic, including access to a wider talent pool and boost in agent morale, obstacles remain. According to recent Talkdesk ResearchTM, 61% of organizations plan to adopt a hybrid work model permanently, but cite performance management, training, and onboarding as among the top challenges of a hybrid approach. In response, 78% of CX professionals say they will prioritize investment in workforce engagement management tools.

Designed with these needs in mind, the new Feedback and Performance Management capabilities enrich the Talkdesk CX CloudTM platform by working seamlessly with Talkdesk customer experience analytics including comprehensive real-time and historical reporting, and AI-automated quality management. This tight integration means companies can identify and act on issues as they arise and measure impact on agent performance, as well as overall CX. Specific features and benefits include:

Talkdesk Feedback - Easy-to-create and deploy surveys on any channel to capture, analyze, and act on customer feedback. Customer feedback can also be tied to agent performance metrics by sending feedback data directly to Talkdesk Performance Management. With greater “voice of the customer” insights, businesses can identify trends, opportunities and pain points, and make informed decisions that lead to increased customer satisfaction.

Talkdesk Performance Management - Interactive, leaderboard-style data visualizations showing agent and team performance across a variety of critical contact center key performance indicators. Calculates and displays performance benchmarks and goals, while providing performance exception notifications that encourage agents to become more invested in their individual results. Managers can additionally uncover areas for development and further engage with agents through context-aware, click-to-coach workflows.

"With the tourism industry roaring back, it's critical we 'wow' customers every chance we can, which is why we're so excited about Talkdesk Feedback and Talkdesk Performance Management,” said Preston Tewell, Help Desk Technician/Applications Support, City Experiences by Hornblower. “These new products will help us better capture and act on our customer feedback, and we'll be able to use those customer insights to create coaching and training plans that are tailored specifically to the unique needs of each agent, ultimately empowering them to provide even better customer experiences."

“Engaged contact center agents spark great customer experiences,” said Charanya Kannan, chief product and engineering officer, Talkdesk. “With Talkdesk Feedback and Talkdesk Performance Management, organizations can deepen agent engagement by connecting performance with customer feedback to offer more effective coaching for better agent and customer outcomes.”

