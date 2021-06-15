Talkdesk Retail Smart Service Brings the Power of Artificial Intelligence to Customer Self-Service and Agent Interactions

Intelligently automates common requests and enables contact center agents to deliver more personalized and profitable customer experiences

Talkdesk®, Inc., the global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies, today at Opentalk 2021 is announcing Talkdesk Retail Smart Service. The new AI-powered industry solution helps retailers deliver quality, automated self-service options for customers, while allowing contact center agents to focus on higher touch, revenue-generating engagements.

As growing customer service expectations put added pressure on companies to address requests and resolve issues faster than ever, many retailers are not yet prepared to meet the demand. In fact, Talkdesk Research reveals only 31% of retail industry CX professionals currently use AI in the contact center. Talkdesk Retail Smart Service provides the key for retailers to unlock the value of their contact center and opportunities for offering customers more personalized recommendations and engagements.

Powered by best-in-class customer relationship management and e-commerce integration capabilities, Talkdesk Retail Smart Service makes self-service smarter, convenient, and easy. AI and automated tools, including digital and voice virtual agents, interactive voice response, and SMS, enable retailers to automate the majority of the most common customer inquiries related to product order issues, shipping status updates, and post-purchase returns. AI agent assistance can also be used to monitor the context of a customer interaction and surface relevant prompts, speeding agent responsiveness, and giving them insights for making effective upsell and cross-sell suggestions.

Significantly reducing the time agents spend handling manual or repetitive tasks, Talkdesk Retail Smart Service not only drives operational efficiencies through automation of routine tasks, it prioritizes the experiences that matter most, redirecting agent time to assisting customers with more complex needs or those requiring a greater degree of empathy.

“Many retail contact centers have outdated technology and operate very reactively. Some have tried implementing AI-based self-service tools, but the bots weren’t very intelligent and the experience was clunky,” said Charanya Kannan, chief product and engineering officer, Talkdesk. “With Talkdesk Retail Smart Service, there’s a better way for them to capitalize on the power of AI, managing inquiries smarter and faster, so they can focus on more impactful brand-enhancing and revenue-generating activities.”

Talkdesk Retail Smart Service is the second retail-specific solution introduced by Talkdesk in 2021. In May, the company launched the Talkdesk Flexible Shopping solution, an end-to-end CX solution designed to help retailers ready their contact centers to support post-pandemic shopper expectations. As part of a bold CX strategy, Talkdesk plans to automate 80 percent of customer contact center interactions over the next three years, leveraging AI and machine learning. Earlier this year, the company announced Talkdesk AI Trainer™, the first human-in-the-loop (HITL) tool for contact centers. Find out more about these solutions during Opentalk 2021, June 15-16.

Additional Resources:

Attend the Opentalk June 15 featured session at 2:30 p.m. ET to learn how customer service helps craft luxury brand experiences

Join the Opentalk June 16 roundtable at noon ET to hear what’s in store for the future of retail CX

Download the e-book on how AI improves agent experiences for retail

Social Networks:

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is a global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies. Our contact center solution provides a better way for businesses and customers to engage with one another. Our speed of innovation and global footprint reflect our commitment to ensure businesses everywhere can deliver better customer experiences through any channel, resulting in higher customer satisfaction, cost savings and profitability. Talkdesk CX CloudTM is an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines enterprise scale with consumer simplicity. Over 1,800 innovative companies around the world, including IBM, Acxiom, Trivago, and Fujitsu partner with Talkdesk to deliver a better way to great customer experience. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005245/en/