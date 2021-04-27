Talkdesk : Enters Next Decade Fueled by Innovation, Expanded International Presence, New Brand

Cloud contact center leader’s rebrand reflects global expansion, industry recognition and product innovation over the past two years

Talkdesk®, Inc., the global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies, today embarked on the next phase of growth after two years of significant momentum in executing toward its bold vision to provide a better way for organizations to unlock the promise and potential of great customer service. To mark this new stage in its corporate maturation, Talkdesk unveiled a new logo and tagline – Experience. A better way. – that reflects the company’s commitment to being at the forefront of customer experience (CX) innovation and its focus on empowering customers to build brand trust and loyalty through customized, personal interactions.

Talkdesk’s reimagined logo reflects its commitment to helping companies connect every engagement moment into customer journeys that are personalized, productive and profitable. The bold new corporate identity comprises a fresh purple color palette and updated brand elements, featuring inclusive and diverse visual representations and illustrations that reflect the importance of human connection. The company also relaunched its website in five new languages – Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Portuguese and Spanish, and unveiled a powerful new international advertising campaign.

“Today is about retelling the Talkdesk story in a way that pays tribute to our legacy, embraces our commitment to diversity and giving back, and deeply connects our path forward to the thousands of Talkdesk customers and employees who made what is yet to come possible,” said Kathie Johnson, chief marketing officer, Talkdesk. “Every element of who we are represents the importance of the connection we help companies make with their customers, because every moment matters.”

Talkdesk today also introduced availability of two additions to Talkdesk CX Cloud™ designed to propel the company into its new wave of growth: Talkdesk Workspace, a customizable user interface, and Talkdesk Builder, a set of tools for unlimited and accelerated contact center customization across workspaces, routing, reporting and integrations. Since its inception, rapid innovation has been a Talkdesk hallmark – one applauded by both customers and industry leaders, and valued by enterprise customers worldwide.

“Ten years ago, Talkdesk founder Tiago Paiva saw how Salesforce had re-invented the CRM world and realized a similar revolution was imminent for the call center,” said Sheila McGee-Smith, founder and principal analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics, LLC. “Talkdesk has been a significant part of the industry-wide contact center transformation, helping to move the industry toward a true elastic cloud, with all the innovation power that brings for not just customers but the entire customer experience ecosystem.”

Over the past 24 months, Talkdesk achieved several significant milestones, including:

An international expansion that extended the company’s footprint not only within Portugal, the United Kingdom and the United States, but also into Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Southeast Asia and Spain

A proven executive leadership team – which is 45% female – with experience at some of the technology industry’s leading companies, including AT&T, Cloudera, Oracle, Salesforce and SAP

Bringing to market 20 innovations in the first 20 weeks of 2020, including solutions designed to help its customers through the pandemic

Expansion and strengthening of its partner ecosystem of cloud distributors, resellers, marketplace and strategic alliance partners

Launching industry specific solutions to help address the unique customer service challenges of financial services and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, retail and e-commerce, and travel and hospitality companies

Raising Series C funding of $143 million, bringing the company’s valuation to more than $3 billion

Positioned as a leader in the 2020 Gartner Cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Magic Quadrant

Positioned as a leader in the 2020 Forrester Wave for CCaaS

“Today marks an inflection point in Talkdesk history. Talkdesk was founded on the principle that there had to be a better way for companies to deliver exceptional customer service. We now have customers in every major region of the world who have transformed their end-customers’ experience into an immersive, personalized and profitable journey,” said Tiago Paiva, Talkdesk founder and chief executive officer. “Our cloud-native platform was one of many industry-firsts Talkdesk introduced to the contact center marketplace over its first decade, and our talented

development team is hard at work on the products that will define our next 10 years of audacious innovation.”

