Talkdesk : Financial Services Experience Cloud™ Reimagines the Banking Experience

Talkdesk®, Inc., the global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies, today at Opentalk 2021 is announcing Talkdesk Financial Services Experience Cloud, the industry’s first enterprise-grade contact center product built for financial services. Initially reimagining the banking experience, the first solution – Financial Services Experience Cloud for Banking – enables financial services companies to deliver connected, intelligent, and secure client interactions more effortlessly, across any communication channel.

“The financial services industry faces a rapidly evolving landscape. Legacy systems have created dozens of silos that prevent banks from providing a holistic, secure, and seamless experience for customers,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder, Talkdesk. “We saw a critical need to take our CX expertise and innovation and apply it to guiding financial institutions through this new landscape, giving them a way to unify the client journey to make it seamless, personalized, and trustworthy.”

According to a Talkdesk Research™ report, The CX Revolution in Financial Services and Insurance, more than half of the financial services institutions surveyed had siloed engagement channels. As the pressure to deliver exceptional client experiences increases, 77% of CX professionals consider the contact center a strategic asset to their business. Talkdesk Financial Services Experience Cloud breaks down these walls with an initial solution uniquely designed for banking.

Featuring out-of-the-box integrations to core banking systems, the digital-first, contact center as a service solution ties together data from across the client journey and delivers immediate time to value. The platform is also infused with AI and machine learning capabilities to drive agent productivity by promoting real-time assistance and prioritizing activities that result in high-value interactions.

Product highlights:

Digital lending – supports borrowers throughout the loan process, from origination to servicing. Cobrowsing enables screensharing with highlight and markup abilities, so agents can assist visitors with complicated online tasks. Agents can also initiate video chats for face-to-face conversations with clients.

– supports borrowers throughout the loan process, from origination to servicing. Cobrowsing enables screensharing with highlight and markup abilities, so agents can assist visitors with complicated online tasks. Agents can also initiate video chats for face-to-face conversations with clients. Account servicing – resolves client issues quickly and seamlessly across the bank through tools like visual interactive voice response, which clients can access directly from a smartphone for self-service. Branded and verified calls help reduce call spoofing, increase client response rates, and reduce contact center volumes.

– resolves client issues quickly and seamlessly across the bank through tools like visual interactive voice response, which clients can access directly from a smartphone for self-service. Branded and verified calls help reduce call spoofing, increase client response rates, and reduce contact center volumes. Collections – streamlines the collections process and provides greater transparency with omniaccess payment reminders via two-way SMS messaging and omniaccess collections for automating client outreach and payments over digital channels.

– streamlines the collections process and provides greater transparency with omniaccess payment reminders via two-way SMS messaging and omniaccess collections for automating client outreach and payments over digital channels. Financial services integrations – connects key client data from core processors, third-party utilities, and customer relationship management systems, giving agents more context and information they can use to better serve clients. Routine requests for account balance, password resets, recent transactions, etc., can also be automated.

– connects key client data from core processors, third-party utilities, and customer relationship management systems, giving agents more context and information they can use to better serve clients. Routine requests for account balance, password resets, recent transactions, etc., can also be automated. Compliance and security – ensures compliance with industry banking regulations and meets rigorous security and privacy requirements with 30+ certifications, including PCI-DSS Level 1 and GDPR. Built-in voice biometrics offer an added layer of security to seamlessly authenticate client calls ensuring KYC compliance.

– ensures compliance with industry banking regulations and meets rigorous security and privacy requirements with 30+ certifications, including PCI-DSS Level 1 and GDPR. Built-in voice biometrics offer an added layer of security to seamlessly authenticate client calls ensuring KYC compliance. AI capabilities – infuses the power of AI to resolve more cases through automation. By leveraging Talkdesk virtual agent, agent assistance, knowledge base, and AI trainer tools, financial services organizations can boost client self-service and optimize experiences with added knowledge, recommendations, and insights.

The introduction of Talkdesk Financial Services Experience Cloud follows several key industry-related announcements made by Talkdesk in recent weeks, including new leadership appointments for financial services strategy and product. The company also rolled out a Digital Lending solution earlier this year. The launch of Talkdesk Financial Services Experience Cloud and coinciding announcement of Healthcare Experience Cloud™ signal a game-changing moment for customer experience, with the only contact center products designed from the ground up to serve industry-specific needs.

Talkdesk Financial Services Experience Cloud will be featured throughout Opentalk 2021, June 15-16, with opportunities for attendees to learn more during multiple session formats.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is a global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies. Our contact center solution provides a better way for businesses and customers to engage with one another. Our speed of innovation and global footprint reflect our commitment to ensure businesses everywhere can deliver better customer experiences through any channel, resulting in higher customer satisfaction, cost savings and profitability. Talkdesk CX Cloud™ is an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines enterprise scale with consumer simplicity. Over 1,800 innovative companies around the world, including IBM, Acxiom, Trivago, and Fujitsu partner with Talkdesk to deliver a better way to great customer experience. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc.

