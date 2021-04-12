Talks with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar

In Doha, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov met with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

During the talks, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations in the political, trade and economic, investment, tourism, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as the interaction of the parties in international structures. It was noted that the parties are interested in the further development of Uzbek-Qatari cooperation and wish to diversify it.

The ministers welcomed the positive outcome of the recent political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs and stressed the need to continue constructive dialogue at various levels.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar praised the level of cooperation aimed at achieving tangible results in all areas. According to him, cooperation in expanding trade and economic relations with Uzbekistan is a priority in Qatar's foreign policy. Special attention was paid to the development of cultural, humanitarian and tourism ties.

During the meeting, the parties discussed other issues of regional and international importance.

Source: UzA