Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tallgrass Energy : Partners, LP Announces Expiration and Results of Its Tender Offer for Its 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2024

08/18/2021 | 08:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP (“TEP”) announced today that the tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) commenced on August 11, 2021 to purchase any and all of the outstanding 5.50% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”), co-issued by TEP and Tallgrass Energy Finance Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of TEP (together with TEP, the “Issuers”), expired at 5:00 p.m. New York City Time on August 17, 2021 (the “Expiration Time”).

According to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the tender agent for the offer, valid tenders had been received at the expiration of the offer in the amount and percentage set forth in the table below.

 

 

 

Title of Security

 

 

CUSIP
Number

 

Principal
Amount
Outstanding

 

Principal
Amount

Tendered

Percentage of
Principal
Amount
Tendered

5.50% Senior Notes due 2024

 

87470LAA9/
U8302LAA6

 

$489,285,000

 

$228,409,000(1)

 

46.68%

(1)Tendered principal amount excludes $2,057,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase.

TEP expects to accept for purchase all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of the Expiration Time and expects to make payment for any such Notes later today. The settlement date for Notes tendered pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures is expected to be August 20, 2021.

TEP will use a portion of the proceeds from the issuance of $500 million aggregate principal amount of the Issuers’ 6.000% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “New Notes”), which is expected to close today, for the payment of all Notes to be purchased in the Tender Offer. TEP’s obligation to accept and pay for the tendered Notes is conditioned on, among other things, the closing of the offering of the New Notes (the “Notes Offering”). Subject to the completion of the Notes Offering, TEP intends to exercise its right to redeem any Notes that were not tendered in the Tender Offer. The redemption date is expected to be on or about September 17, 2021. The redemption price for the Notes will be 101.375% of the aggregate principal amount being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes redeemed to, but not including, the redemption date.

The Tender Offer was made pursuant to the terms and conditions contained in the Offer to Purchase, Letter of Transmittal and Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, copies of which may be obtained from Global Bondholder Services Corporation, by calling (866) 794-2200 (toll free) or, for banks and brokers, (212) 430-3774. Copies of the Offer to Purchase, Letter of Transmittal and Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are also available at the following web address: https://www.gbsc-usa.com/tallgrass/.

TEP has retained MUFG Securities Americas Inc. to serve as the exclusive Dealer Manager for the Tender Offer. Questions regarding the terms of the Tender Offer may be directed to MUFG Securities Americas Inc at (toll free) (877) 744-4532 or (212) 405-7481.

This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any Notes in the Tender Offer. In addition, this press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities issued in connection with any contemporaneous notes offering, nor shall there be any sale of the securities issued in such offering in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the indenture governing the Notes.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy is a leading energy and infrastructure company operating across 11 states with transportation, storage, terminal, water, gathering and processing assets that serve some of the nation’s most prolific crude oil and natural gas basins.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:29aEKTA : Collaborates with UnixGaming to Sponsor Blockchain Scholarships
PR
08:29aPROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:28aKAIVAL BRANDS : Applauds FDA's Continued Enforcement Against Unauthorized ENDS Products
PR
08:28aLowe's forecasts higher sales as big-ticket purchases offset DIY slowdown
RE
08:28aDLH Awarded Contract for CDC NCHHSTP DHP Data Management Services
GL
08:28aHENKEL VORZUEGE : NorldLB reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08:27aTJX COMPANIES INC /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08:27aVECTURA : Samson Rock Capital LLP - Form 8.3 - Vectura Group Plc
PR
08:27aPixelligent and UMass Amherst Receive NSF Grant to Advance Scalable Manufacturing Innovations for High-Efficiency/Low-Cost Metalenses
GL
08:27aOLLIE BARGAIN OUTLET : Donates More Than $627,000 Dollars to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Factbox-From e-commerce to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
2Tencent beats estimates with gaming and advertising uplift
3PT HARUM ENERGY TBK : PT HARUM ENERGY TBK : Information Disclosure on the Transfer of Shares Acquired from Sha..
4MEGHMANI ORGANICS LIMITED : OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT::Composite Scheme of Arrangement - Receipt of Listing ..
5China rebukes 43 apps including Tencent's WeChat for breaking data transfer rules

HOT NEWS