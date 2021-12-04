Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernization Project - P158522

The objective of the Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernization Project for India is to enhance productivity and climate resilience of irrigated agriculture, improve water management, and increase market opportunities for farmers and agro-entrepreneurs in selected sub-basin areas of Tamil Nadu. There are four components to the project, the first component being irrigation and water management. This component will address irrigation and water management...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More