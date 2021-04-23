Log in
Tamron Announces Two Spectacular New Lenses for Sony E-Mount Cameras; More Info at B&H

04/23/2021 | 12:47pm EDT
Tamron releases a super-telephoto 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VX VXD zoom lens for Sony E full-frame cameras and an ultra-wide 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD zoom for Sony E APS-C cropped sensor cameras

B&H is excited to announce the unveiling of two new Tamron zoom lenses that are on the opposite ends of the focal length spectrum.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005492/en/

Tamron Announces a Super-Telephoto and Ultra-Wide Pair of Lenses for Sony E-Mount Cameras (Photo: Business Wire)

Tamron Announces a Super-Telephoto and Ultra-Wide Pair of Lenses for Sony E-Mount Cameras (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VX VXD is a super-telephoto zoom lens designed for Sony E-mount full-frame cameras. Similar to the company’s popular DSLR 150-600mm zoom lens, this 150-500mm zoom is designed to give incredible telephoto reach while remaining relatively lightweight and portable. A 75° turn of the zoom ring takes you all the way from 150mm to 500mm for a fast zooming experience. A zoom lock keeps the lens from extending when being carried. An optionally attached lens foot adds 0.3 lb to the 3.8 lb weight of the lens. As you’d expect, the lens is weatherproof, packs 25 glass elements into 16 groups, features the latest coatings from Tamron, and features a 7-bladed rounded aperture diaphragm.

Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VXD Lens for Sony E
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1636755-REG/tamron_afa057s_700_150_500mm_f_5_6_7_di_iii.html

Key Features

  • E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format
  • 225-750mm Equivalent on APS-C Cameras
  • Aperture Range: f/5-6.7 to f/22-32
  • Low Dispersion and Aspherical Elements
  • VC Image Stabilization with 3 Modes
  • BBAR-G2 and Fluorine Coatings
  • VXD eXtreme-Torque Drive Linear AF Motor
  • 82mm Front Filter Size

Additionally, the new Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD is an ultra-wide zoom lens made for Sony E APS-C cropped sensor cameras. Featuring an equivalent focal length range of 16.5-30mm, the lens features a constant f/2.8 maximum aperture—very rare for an ultra-wide lens like this. The wide maximum aperture makes it ideal for handheld photography in low-light situations, and the lens is designed for close focusing (5.9" at 11mm focal length) to explore the world up close with a unique ultra-wide-angle perspective. Even with large the large f/2.8 aperture, the lens is compact and portable at only 3.4" in length when collapsed and weighing in at 11.8 oz. The lens has 12 elements in 10 groups and includes aberration-correcting extra-low dispersion and low-dispersion elements.

Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD Lens for Sony E
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1636756-REG/tamron_afb060s_700_11_20mm_f_2_8_di_iii_a.html

For more information on these lenses, Learn more with B&H Explora
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/tamron-announces-a-super-telephoto-and-ultra-wide-pair-of-lenses-for-sony-e-mount

About B&H Photo Video
As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.


© Business Wire 2021
