Tamron Announces Two Spectacular New Lenses for Sony E-Mount Cameras; More Info at B&H

Tamron releases a super-telephoto 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VX VXD zoom lens for Sony E full-frame cameras and an ultra-wide 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD zoom for Sony E APS-C cropped sensor cameras

B&H is excited to announce the unveiling of two new Tamron zoom lenses that are on the opposite ends of the focal length spectrum.

The new Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VX VXD is a super-telephoto zoom lens designed for Sony E-mount full-frame cameras. Similar to the company’s popular DSLR 150-600mm zoom lens, this 150-500mm zoom is designed to give incredible telephoto reach while remaining relatively lightweight and portable. A 75° turn of the zoom ring takes you all the way from 150mm to 500mm for a fast zooming experience. A zoom lock keeps the lens from extending when being carried. An optionally attached lens foot adds 0.3 lb to the 3.8 lb weight of the lens. As you’d expect, the lens is weatherproof, packs 25 glass elements into 16 groups, features the latest coatings from Tamron, and features a 7-bladed rounded aperture diaphragm.

Key Features

E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

225-750mm Equivalent on APS-C Cameras

Aperture Range: f/5-6.7 to f/22-32

Low Dispersion and Aspherical Elements

VC Image Stabilization with 3 Modes

BBAR-G2 and Fluorine Coatings

VXD eXtreme-Torque Drive Linear AF Motor

82mm Front Filter Size

Additionally, the new Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD is an ultra-wide zoom lens made for Sony E APS-C cropped sensor cameras. Featuring an equivalent focal length range of 16.5-30mm, the lens features a constant f/2.8 maximum aperture—very rare for an ultra-wide lens like this. The wide maximum aperture makes it ideal for handheld photography in low-light situations, and the lens is designed for close focusing (5.9" at 11mm focal length) to explore the world up close with a unique ultra-wide-angle perspective. Even with large the large f/2.8 aperture, the lens is compact and portable at only 3.4" in length when collapsed and weighing in at 11.8 oz. The lens has 12 elements in 10 groups and includes aberration-correcting extra-low dispersion and low-dispersion elements.

