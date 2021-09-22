Tanglewood Total Wealth Management : Deepens Focus on UHNW Families with Investment Professional Hire

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanglewood Total Wealth Management (Tanglewood) announced today the hiring of former Tiedemann Advisors Chief Investment Strategist Paul Buongiorno as Co-Chief Investment Officer, a position he will share with firm founder John Merrill. Beginning January 1, 2023, Buongiorno will assume the role of Chief Investment Officer of Tanglewood and Merrill will transition to a pure advisory role while remaining a key part of the firm's Investment Committee.

Firm Welcomes Former Tiedemann Chief Investment Officer, Paul Buongiorno

Buongiorno's proven track record of success managing portfolios, sourcing alternative investments and advising C-level executives on strategies to manage concentrated stock positions further add to the strategic investment depth and experience of the firm's leadership. Buongiorno will work closely with current Tanglewood partners John Merrill, Brian Merrill and Keith Fenstad to create customized investment solutions for the firm's increasingly wealthy clientele. Tanglewood serves high-net-worth individuals and families, working to help them better navigate their financial complexity by offering client-first, comprehensive Total Wealth Management® capabilities and services so that clients can focus on what is most important.

"We're excited Paul has chosen to bring his unique talents back home to Texas," said Partner, Brian Merrill. "His deep experience and dedication to putting clients first make him a perfect fit for our clients, our team and its culture. We are a multi-generational firm serving multi-generational wealth and Paul will be instrumental in helping our clients and firm achieve great things in the years to come."

Before joining Tanglewood, Buongiorno worked at Tiedemann Advisors (one of the largest RIAs in the country) for 16 years, serving most recently as the Chief Investment Strategist. Among his many responsibilities and accomplishments, Paul built an economic and asset class valuation framework that drove the asset allocations for the firm's clients. This asset allocation investment platform contributed more than half of Tiedemann's outperformance over a 16-year period. One of three decision makers for Tiedemann's allocations, Paul was actively involved with alternative investments for the firm's portfolios.

Prior to Tiedemann, Buongiorno managed a large capitalization equity long short fund for the prior six years. His experience also includes serving as a Senior Oil and Gas Exploration Analyst, first for S.G. Warburg, then for Deutsche Morgan Grenfell. Early in his career, Buongiorno served as a corporate banking and finance officer for Chemical Bank and Union Bank of Switzerland.

"I'm honored to be joining this exceptional team," Buongiorno said. "The first thing that struck me was our alignment of values. Their commitment to delivering an exceptional client experience through service and tailored investment strategies aligns very closely with my personal approach. I look forward to working alongside John (Merrill) and the entire team to continue building out the investment offering to provide families with tailored solutions."

Throughout its forty-two-year history, Tanglewood Total Wealth Management has helped high-net-worth individuals and families protect and grow their wealth through deep client relationships that span generations, the hallmark of the firm.

About Tanglewood Total Wealth Management

Since 1979, Tanglewood Total Wealth Management (Tanglewood) has been putting its clients first—working to help each of them achieve their aspirations. Tanglewood is an independent, award-winning investment and wealth management ﬁrm serving the quietly wealthy. Tanglewood manages just under $1.5B in in AUM as of Sep. 22, 2021. To learn more please visit https://www.tanglewoodwealth.com .

