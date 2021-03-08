Log in
Tanner Johnson, former Landrieu Staffer Joins Van Ness Feldman

03/08/2021 | 05:35pm EST
Van Ness Feldman LLP is pleased to announce that Tanner A. Johnson, a former Legislative Director to Senator Mary Landrieu (D-LA), has joined the firm’s Washington, DC office as a Policy Advisor. Mr. Johnson brings decades of experience in the areas of coastal restoration and resiliency, federal energy policy, environmental restoration, and climate change, as well as federal and NGO grant processes to the firm. Prior to joining Van Ness Feldman, Mr. Johnson served as a Director of the Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund at the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation—a $2.5 billion grant fund resulting from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, which in part funds coastal restoration efforts in Louisiana.

This press release features multimedia.

Tanner A. Johnson (Photo: Business Wire)

In announcing the addition of Mr. Johnson to the firm, Co-Chair Nancy McNally said, “We are thrilled to have Tanner on our government advocacy and public policy team. Tanner’s experience as a public servant and his focus on environmental, energy and natural resources matters throughout his career has given him a deep understanding of the federal legislative process which will be extremely valuable to clients. Tanner’s capabilities perfectly complement our bipartisan team.” Mr. Johnson will focus on providing clients with strategic advice and policy guidance on issues related to climate change, disaster resiliency, adaptation, coastal and wetlands restoration and other environmental, energy and natural resources issues.

While on Capitol Hill, Tanner led the Congressional staff level negotiations of the Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast States Act (the RESTORE Act), which dedicates 80 percent of civil and administrative Clean Water Act penalties paid by those responsible for the 2010 gulf oil disaster to Gulf Coast restoration. Mr. Johnson also led staff in the passage of the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act of 2006 (GOMESA), which provides a share of federal OCS oil and gas revenues to Louisiana. In 2013, Tanner was appointed by former Governor Bobby Jindal (R-LA) to the Governor’s Advisory Commission for Coastal Protection, Restoration and Conservation and was reappointed to the Advisory Commission by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards (D-LA).

Mr. Johnson will split his time between both Baton Rouge, LA and Washington, DC. He holds a Juris Doctor from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University and a Bachelor’s degree from Spring Hill College. Mr. Johnson can be reached at 202.298.1817 or via email at tajohnson@vnf.com.

With over 100 professionals in Washington, DC, Seattle, the Bay Area, and Denver, Van Ness Feldman is a national leader in helping clients with government advocacy, public policy, federal funding, and legal matters related to energy, the environment, natural resources, and health care. Our bipartisan government advocacy and public policy practice offers clients substantive knowledge, strategic policy guidance, and legislative advocacy on cutting-edge matters. Learn more at www.vnf.com.


