Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tanzania considers reviving $10 billion port project

06/26/2021 | 09:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tanzania's new President Samia Suluhu Hassan takes the oath of office after the death of predecessor John Magufuli, in Dar es Salaam

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Saturday that Tanzania will look to revive a $10 billion stalled port project on the eastern coast of the country.

Tanzania inked a framework agreement in 2013 with China Merchants Holdings International to construct the port and a special economic zone that aimed to transform the east African country into a trade and transport hub to rival its neighbours.

The government of the late president John Magufuli, whom Hassan succeeded after he died in March, had complained that the conditions proposed by the investors, which included Oman's State General Reserve Fund, were commercially unviable.

China Merchants, China's largest port operator, said in 2019 tha
t years of negotiations with Tanzania had failed to produce an agreement. [ https://reut.rs/2M3EY4K]

The port, was to be located in Bagamoyo, about 75 km (47 miles) north of Dar es Salaam.

"I would like to share with you the good news that we have started negotiations on reviving the whole Bagamoyo port project," Hassan said during a gathering with the private sector in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

(Reporting by Nuzulack Dausen; editing by Omar Mohammed and Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:54aTanzania considers reviving $10 billion port project
RE
08:45aNASS NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL STATISTICS SERVICE  : Hogs and Pigs (June 2021)
PU
08:00aMali budget forecasts 5.3% average annual economic growth for 2022-2024
RE
07:33aMali budget forecasts average annual economic growth of 5.3% for 2022-2024
RE
07:01aU S BUREAU OF CENSUS  : Press Release | June 24, 2021 Census Bureau Acting Director Receives Shiskin Award Dr. Ron Jarmin is a co-recipient of the 2021 Julius Shiskin Memorial Award for Economic Statistics.
PU
05:29aBritain could face food shortages due to lorry driver crisis
RE
05:01aTesla 'recalls' vehicles in China for online software update
RE
04:59aVW to end sales of combustion engines in Europe by 2035
RE
04:25aCelebrity Cannabis Outlaw Ed NJWeedman’ Forchion Celebrates Independence Day with The Joint of Miami Weekend Festivities
SE
03:47aG20 GREEN AGENDA : Towards the Venice International Conference on Climate
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin falls 8.5% to $31,700
2Is Paraguay set to make bitcoin legal? Don't bet on it
3BIOGEN INC. : BIOGEN : U.S. lawmakers to investigate approval, pricing of Alzheimer's drug from Biogen
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : 'recalls' vehicles in China for online software update
5XP INC. : XP :  XP Inc. Partners With Jive, a Leading Alternative Investment Manager in Brazil

HOT NEWS