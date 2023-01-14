Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Tanzania opposition leader says he will end exile after rally ban lifted

01/14/2023 | 02:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - Tanzanian opposition leader and former presidential candidate Tundu Lissu said he will return home this month from exile in Europe, after the government lifted a ban on political rallies.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan lifted the six-and-a-half-year ban on political rallies last week, part of her reconciliation strategy after taking over the presidency in March 2021 following the death of her predecessor, John Magufuli.

"With the lifting of the illegal ban on political activity, it's now time to return home and get back to work," Lissu wrote late on Friday on Twitter, saying he would arrive on Jan. 25.

The ban, imposed by Magufuli in 2016, allowed elected politicians to conduct rallies in their constituencies but barred other political rallies and protests.

Lissu, a former lawmaker, initially left the country to seek treatment abroad after he was shot 16 times, mostly in the lower abdomen, in an attack by unknown gunmen in the administrative capital Dodoma in September 2017.

He had been arrested eight times in the year leading up to the attack.

He returned for a few months in 2020 to challenge Magufuli in a presidential election.

Lissu garnered 13% of the votes, but his CHADEMA party rejected the outcome due to allegations of widespread irregularities.

He fled to the residence of the German ambassador in Tanzania soon after the election when he received death threats, before leaving the country again for exile.

Hassan, who has also lifted a ban on four newspapers, met Lissu during a visit to Brussels last year.

The political opposition and civil rights groups had criticised Magufuli's ban on rallies, which resulted in frequent arrests of political figures and clashes between opposition supporters and police.

(Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
02:51aMTN Ghana hit with bill of $773 million for back taxes
RE
02:48aIMF chief to visit Rwanda during visit to Africa -sources
RE
02:45aUK condemns 'barbaric' execution of British-Iranian national
RE
02:42aTanzania opposition leader says he will end exile after rally ban lifted
RE
02:35aIsraeli troops fired on, kill two Palestinians in car - army
RE
02:30aUK condemns 'barbaric' execution of British-Iranian national
RE
02:29aThousands of Indonesian workers protest against president's job decree
RE
02:25aFactbox - Alireza Akbari: the British-Iranian executed by Tehran
RE
02:13aAir travel recovers in China amid COVID infection worries
RE
02:07aQatar, UAE energy ministers say gas will be needed for long time
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks climb after banks report Q4 earnings
2UK condemns 'barbaric' execution of British-Iranian national
3Thousands of Indonesian workers protest against president's job decree
4Qatar, UAE energy ministers say gas will be needed for long time
5UAE ENERGY MINISTER SAYS  GAS PRICES WILL ULTIMATELY STABILIZE T…

HOT NEWS