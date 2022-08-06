Log in
Tanzania to reduce liquidity in H2 in bid to tackle inflation -central bank

08/06/2022 | 09:47am EDT
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Tanzania will reduce liquidity over the rest of 2022 in order to tackle a surge of inflation, the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said on Saturday.

"The MPC approved the Bank of Tanzania to reduce the speed of expanding liquidity in the remainder of 2022, in order to tame inflationary pressures from the demand side, while safeguarding the growth of the economy," an MPC statement said, without offering further detail.

Inflation in the East African country hit 4.4% in June, the latest month for which data was available. The MPC warned in its statement that inflation could rise further because of prices globally for food, fuel, and fertilizer.

(Reporting by Nairobi Newsroom, writing by Ayenat Mersie, editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
