Taoglas : Announces New Sales Executive Appointments Reinforcing Aggressive Growth Plans

● Olivier Robin appointed as Global VP of Sales, to strengthen worldwide sales development

● Asia Pacific management team extended with new sales Vice President, Raymond Guo, reinforcing Taoglas’ commitment to growth in the region

Taoglas®, a leading provider of next-generation IoT solutions, today announced its latest executive team expansion and transformation plans in the Asia Pacific region, with the appointment of Raymond Guo as Vice President of China Sales. In this role, Raymond will be focused on sales team leadership, expanding the company’s business in China, alongside evolving Taoglas’ presence in the region.

Raymond joins Taoglas with more than 13 years sales experience in the automotive and industrial industries. Prior to joining Taoglas, Raymond was Director of Sales APAC in Pulse Electronics Corporation, where he was responsible for the expansion of the antenna and RF components business in Asia Pacific.

Additionally, Olivier Robin has been appointed as Global VP of Sales. Mr. Robin will assume responsibility for global sales strategies, ensuring the continuous development of Taoglas’ sales team excellence. During his previous role as Vice President of Sales, EMEA, Olivier demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and the ability to deliver strong sales results. Before joining Taoglas in 2020, Olivier served as Global Marketing Director in AVX Inc, where he led the RFS business unit. He has more than 20 years of experience within the antenna industry and has held executive positions throughout engineering, business development, and sales at numerous companies.

“I’m thrilled to take on this new role as Global VP of Sales. Taoglas is growing at a rapid pace and I’m delighted to be part of what we’re building here,” said Olivier Robin, Global VP of Sales, Taoglas. “As Taoglas continues to aggressively expand its business globally, so too does its sales team. China is a key market for us and we want to build on our current success there, both with our global partners in the region, alongside key distributors. Welcome to the team Raymond!”

“We’re excited to make these impressive expansions to our executive team. As Taoglas continues to innovate and grow exponentially, we’re ensuring we have the very best talent on our team, to take the company to its next growth phase,” said Dennis Kish, COO, Taoglas. “Both Raymond and Olivier have a breadth of sales experience and are proven leaders. They have the skills we need to nurture our people and future business development. We are very pleased about this latest executive team expansion and look forward to what the future holds for both Raymond and Olivier, at Taoglas.”

Taoglas is recognized as a pioneer and leader for RF and antenna designs for complex IoT projects globally and recently announced that Mohamad Nasser joined the company as VP of IoT Solutions. With more than 21,000 customers worldwide and 10 design and test centers globally, Taoglas is one of the leading solutions providers in the IoT ecosystem.

