Taoiseach Micheál Martin attends European Council

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will travel to Brussels today for two days of meetings at the European Partnership Summit, European Council and Euro Summit.

The Eastern Partnership Summit will see EU leaders join those from Eastern Partnership countries Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine to discuss cooperation, reform and future priorities.

On Thursday, the Taoiseach will attend a Renew Europe breakfast event before meeting with leaders of the Nordic-Baltic States.

This will be followed by a meeting of EU Council Summit, and working dinner of the Euro Summit that evening.

He will be joined on the trip by Minister of State for European Affairs, Thomas Byrne T.D.

European Council topics of discussions will include Covid-19, energy prices, Belarus and the Ukraine.