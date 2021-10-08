Log in
Tapia Advertising Creates Viral Creepy Clown Campaign for Haunted Brew Fest

10/08/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viewer photos and videos started coming into newsrooms this week showcasing a creepy clown. This clown video started to go viral when someone captured a video of it and put it on TikTok - https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM814FedW/. The first video was sent to news stations on Monday. It showcased a clown holding a sign that reads "WHAT HAUNTS ME?" The clown was sitting at a bus stop near N. Academy Boulevard and Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs. Although the clown was sitting casually ... his smile wasn't very inviting. Then on Tuesday, more pictures, from a distance, started coming into news stations of the creepy clown.

Media outlets started making some calls trying to track down the origin of the clown, but it wasn't long before a viewer reached out to several news stations giving the name of the clown as "Bubbles", along with a few more details on this mysterious clown. Turns out this was a marketing campaign for an upcoming event called the Haunted Brew Fest in Colorado Springs on Oct. 16, 2021. The sign "WHAT HAUNTS ME" was a social media contest asking citizens to come up with the most creative answer on "What Haunts Bubbles" for a chance to win tickets to the Haunted Brew Fest.

Bubbles is the brainchild of Tapia Advertising's President - Phillip Tapia. "After not being able to do the event in 2020 because of the Covid-19 shutdowns, I had to come up with something even more creative to make people aware of the event!" 

A 38-year-old entrepreneur changed the Brew Fest industry by combining one of the most popular holidays of the year with his brew fest. At 31 years of age, Phillip Tapia created the Haunted Brew Fest in 2014, and it quickly became not just one of the biggest Halloween parties in the country but also the largest brew fests in southern Colorado. Phil originally came up with the Haunted Brew Fest from an idea back from my school days when he would throw parties for college students at other students houses. He would charge $5 per cup to get in and give the students that provided the house with a cut of his profits. All students had to be over 21 years old, and I would create themes for the parties. The Halloween party was always his biggest event. 

"The Haunted Brew Fest is an unforgettable experience you don't want to miss. The Haunted Brew Fest will feature over 100 beverages, from 50 of the best breweries, wine distributors and distilleries around the region. Not to mention the biggest Halloween costume contest you've ever seen!" Haunted Brew Fest Tickets are on sale now.

Phillip Tapia

Haunted Brew Fest

www.HauntedBrewFest.com

719-229-7697

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS