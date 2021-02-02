Log in
Tapioca Market Report (2020-2024) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

02/02/2021 | 09:30am EST
The "Tapioca Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005759/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tapioca Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tapioca Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The tapioca market is expected to grow by 2.47 million tons, progressing at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES

The Health benefits of tapioca is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as complexities related to overconsumption will hamper the market growth.

Tapioca Market: Application Landscape

One of the most important application areas of tapioca is animal feed. Tapioca is economical compared to other starches and is thus present in most of the compounded animal feeds. It is extensively used as a filler. The demand for tapioca feed (cassava pomace) is expanding rapidly in APAC due to a rise in income levels, which is boosting the demand for livestock products. All these factors are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Tapioca Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest tapioca market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The high consumption of confectionery and bakery products in India and China will significantly drive tapioca market growth in this region over the forecast period. 59% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Thailand, and Indonesia are the key markets for tapioca in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

  • American Key Food Products LLC
  • AGRANA Beteiligungs AG
  • Cargill Inc.
  • Emsland Group
  • Grain Millers Inc.
  • Emulift Iberica SL
  • Ingredion Inc.
  • Parchem fine & specialty chemicals Inc.
  • Tate & Lyle Plc
  • Venus Starch Suppliers

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application by Volume

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application by volume
  • Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)
  • Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)
  • Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)
  • Market opportunity by Application by volume

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape by Volume

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • American Key Food Products LLC
  • AGRANA Beteiligungs AG
  • Cargill Inc.
  • Emsland Group
  • Grain Millers Inc.
  • Emulift Iberica SL
  • Ingredion Inc.
  • Parchem fine & specialty chemicals Inc.
  • Tate & Lyle Plc
  • Venus Starch Suppliers

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
