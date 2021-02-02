Tapioca Market Report (2020-2024) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

The "Tapioca Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The tapioca market is expected to grow by 2.47 million tons, progressing at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES

The Health benefits of tapioca is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as complexities related to overconsumption will hamper the market growth.

Tapioca Market: Application Landscape

One of the most important application areas of tapioca is animal feed. Tapioca is economical compared to other starches and is thus present in most of the compounded animal feeds. It is extensively used as a filler. The demand for tapioca feed (cassava pomace) is expanding rapidly in APAC due to a rise in income levels, which is boosting the demand for livestock products. All these factors are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Tapioca Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest tapioca market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The high consumption of confectionery and bakery products in India and China will significantly drive tapioca market growth in this region over the forecast period. 59% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Thailand, and Indonesia are the key markets for tapioca in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

American Key Food Products LLC

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG

Cargill Inc.

Emsland Group

Grain Millers Inc.

Emulift Iberica SL

Ingredion Inc.

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals Inc.

Tate & Lyle Plc

Venus Starch Suppliers

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Application by volume

Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)

Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)

Market opportunity by Application by volume

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape by Volume

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

