Tapping local knowledge to build back greener: Insights from Pakistan

Underlying the discussions on climate pledges and climate finance at COP26 was the fundamental need to change unsustainable patterns of development. While governments set targets for 2050 and 2070, natural hazards like flooding, landslides, rockslides, or storm events are already increasing in frequency and severity - costing lives and around US$3 trillion in the past 20 years globally.

In the wake of these disasters is an opportunity to channel reconstruction financing towards more resilient and less energy-intensive development. Unfortunately, it's an opportunity that often goes wasted: In the vacuum of advanced long-term planning, profiteering can occur and incentives to 'build back better' can be outweighed by those to build back quickly or build back the same. Meanwhile, more sustainable solutions are often overlooked.

But sometimes a sustainable solution is found and implemented - as in the reconstruction of homes destroyed in the 2005 Kashmir earthquake. The 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit northern Pakistan and Kashmir, claiming 87,000 lives, including those of 19,000 children, many of which died in the widespread collapse of school buildings. In response, the World Bank's fund for the poorest, IDA, provided $238 million for rehabilitation and reconstruction through the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund Project. The project established two field offices in the earthquake-affected area and empowered local teams, with engineering and social mobilization experience, to report on challenges as well as solutions.

Weekly reports from the project's field teams highlighted challenges to adhering to government guidelines for housing reconstruction. These guidelines called for the use of cement sand mortar building materials; however, importing these materials across the mountainous terrain of northern Pakistan and using cement in the water-scarce region proved difficult. Meanwhile, amid the collapsed infrastructure and rubble, the project's field teams found a solution: the houses which had only suffered minimal damage from the earthquake were built based on a centuries-old technique known as the "Dhaji" timber structure. This traditional building technique - a patchwork-like timber-baton masonry system filled in with mud, stone, and other local materials - has been used since ancient times by cultures worldwide.

This observation, backed up by data from the field, resulted in changes to the reconstruction guidelines. As a result, nearly 40% of homes rebuilt under the project used these techniques for timber structures and stone masonry. "Inhabitants of these mountainous areas have learned over centuries what suits their respective contexts," says World Bank Senior Disaster Risk Management Specialist Kamran Akbar, who led efforts to establish local field units, build partnerships with community-based non-governmental organizations, and respond adaptively to reports from the ground.