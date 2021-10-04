Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tarana's G1 to Accelerate RTA's gigFAST INTERNET™ Service Growth

10/04/2021 | 08:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA) teams with Tarana to provide gigabit services to America’s rural communities.

RTA successfully completed testing and will begin deploying Tarana equipment to its gigFAST NETWORK™ service areas across 21 states of operation in October 2021. RTA validated claims by Tarana’s engineering teams responsible for its G1 platform. RTA found that in many cases G1 delivers speeds to their residential and business subscribers that will rival fiber-to-the-home services.

Donald Workman, RTA Co-Founder and COO, said: “This technology is a true game changer in the world of fixed wireless. The speeds were spot on with our test cases. More importantly our teams discovered the latency to remain consistently low in the most challenging environments such as non-line of sight and heavily wooded areas. This is a significant factor for our subscribers to have consistent quality video experiences. We are extremely excited to have Tarana as part of our arsenal and the ability to provide our most remote subscribers with gigFAST INTERNET.

Tarana CEO Basil Alwan added, “Unlike traditional fixed wireless gear that’s just a stopgap on the road to fiber, G1 delivers high-performance ‘end-game’ broadband to residential and business subscribers alike. Selection by RTA is another strong indicator that G1 is indeed delivering on that promise. We are thrilled to help RTA expand with performance and reliability previously only attainable with expensive fiber.”

Learn more about G1 at Tarana’s webinar with Light Reading on October 6th, “Fixed Wireless, Finally Fixed,” featuring executives from early-adopter customers reporting on G1’s performance and impact on their businesses.

About Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA)

RTA’s gigFAST NETWORK is comprised of 13,000 Fiber route miles and provides affordable internet connectivity to rural America; enabling rural internet providers, businesses and residents gigFAST INTERNET for their entertainment, e-learning, telemedicine and telework. Visit us at https://www.rtatel.com.

About Tarana

Tarana Wireless, Inc. is the industry’s performance leader in fixed wireless access solutions. Its G1 platform overcomes previously insurmountable network economics challenges in both mainstream broadband and underserved markets, using free unlicensed spectrum. G1 deployments have exploded from zero to half a million households passed in its first six months of production. Tarana is headquartered in Milpitas, California. Visit them at https://www.taranawireless.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:23aPATTERSON UTI ENERGY INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:22aINVESCO LTD. : Form 8.3 Blue Prism Group plc
AQ
08:21aAXIS TECHNOLOGIES : AXTG Subsidiary, T8 EXCHANGE, Drives Bold NFT Market Disruption by Partnering with Non-Profit Organization, ABC Legacy Foundation
PR
08:21aEVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES : to sell property unit to another Chinese developer
AQ
08:20aTHREE VALLEY COPPER : Delivers Call Option Notice Beginning the Process to Acquire the Minority Interest in its MTV Copper Project in Chile
AQ
08:18aROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
08:18aKARAT PACKAGING INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:17aWACKER CHEMIE AG : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
08:17aKAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT : portfolio company OssDsign receives expanded FDA market clearance for OssDsign Cranial PSI
AQ
08:17aAKZO NOBEL NV : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande to raise $5 billion from property unit sale - Global T..
2Banks, chipmakers drag European stocks lower on growth worries
3Winter of discontent is coming...
4Analyst recommendations: Amazon, BP, Diploma, Southwest Airlines, Union..
5Audi CEO sees chip shortage as 'perfect storm' but will get through it

HOT NEWS