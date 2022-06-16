Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Targa Resources to buy natural gas processor Lucid Energy for $3.55 bln

06/16/2022 | 05:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 16 (Reuters) - Oil and gas infrastructure company Targa Resources on Thursday agreed to buy natural gas processor Lucid Energy Group from private equity firm Riverstone Holdings LLC and Goldman Sachs Asset Management for $3.55 billion in cash.

The deal comes at a time U.S. natural gas prices have more than doubled as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has roiled global supply that was already squeezed by post-pandemic demand.

Lucid provides natural gas gathering, treating and processing services in the Delaware Basin, including a portfolio of about 1,050 miles of natural gas pipelines.

Targa said the deal which is expected to close in the third quarter, will immediately add to distributable cash flow per share. (Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:07pConsumer Cos Down Sharply as Mortgage Rates Hit 14-Year High -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:05pHealth Care Edges Lower Amid Recession Hedging - Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:04pTarga Resources to buy natural gas processor Lucid Energy for $3.55 bln
RE
05:01pIndustrials Down as Data Spur Recession Fears -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:57pLiberal Justice Sotomayor says U.S. Supreme Court 'mistakes' can be fixed
RE
04:56pTakeaways from third day of Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot hearings
RE
04:54pTarga Resources to buy natural gas processor Lucid Energy in $3.55 bln deal
RE
04:53pRates on U.S. 30-year mortgages see biggest one-week increase since 1987
RE
04:46pThird American reported missing after traveling to Ukraine
RE
04:46pInvestors dump shares on growth fears as Swiss, UK hike rates
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Investors worry that U.S. profit forecasts are too high
2Tesla hikes U.S. prices across car models
3Analyst recommendations: Asos, Fedex, Nike, Roblox, Boeing...
4Leonardo S p A : Cyber Security Leonardo showcases its latest innovatio..
5APPLE INC : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS