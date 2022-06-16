Targa Resources to buy natural gas processor Lucid Energy for $3.55 bln

June 16 (Reuters) - Oil and gas infrastructure company Targa
Resources on Thursday agreed to buy natural gas
processor Lucid Energy Group from private equity firm Riverstone
Holdings LLC and Goldman Sachs Asset Management for $3.55
billion in cash.
The deal comes at a time U.S. natural gas prices have more
than doubled as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has roiled global
supply that was already squeezed by post-pandemic demand.
Lucid provides natural gas gathering, treating and
processing services in the Delaware Basin, including a portfolio
of about 1,050 miles of natural gas pipelines.
Targa said the deal which is expected to close in the third
quarter, will immediately add to distributable cash flow per
share.
