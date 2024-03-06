STORY: Target is aiming for a better year in 2024.

On Tuesday, the retailer said the holiday season was better than expected.

Earnings for the quarter came in at almost $3 per share - more than 50% up on this time last year, and easily ahead of analyst forecasts.

The company said Black Friday and Cyber Monday events drove selling.

It now bets that annual sales will come in better than Wall Street expects.

Shares in the firm jumped 12% after that bullish outlook.

Target now plans to launch a paid membership scheme from next month, which will offer shoppers unlimited same-day delivery.

It's also planning new and improved stores.

Over the next decade it expects to open more than 300 U.S. outlets, and remodel most of its 2,000 existing ones.

That puts it in line with other big retailers including Walmart, Sam's Club and Bloomingdale's, which are all planning to add new locations.

It's all a big change in strategy following years of branch closures while under pressure from online retailers.

Industry experts say consumers do continue to visit stores, even if only to pick up orders.

In its most recent results, Walmart said order pickup and delivery offerings helped drive a 4% rise in traffic to its stores.