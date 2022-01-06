Target holiday shopper traffic growth topped Walmart, Best Buy -data

CHICAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Shopper foot traffic grew at
Target during the recent holiday season compared with
two years earlier, while visits to both Walmart and Best Buy
stores fell overall, according to data provided exclusively to
Reuters measuring shopper visits from Nov. 1 to Dec. 25.
The store data could provide early clues to help investors
separate winners from losers after a holiday season marked by
the coronavirus pandemic https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-holidayshopping-black-friday/pandemic-fears-online-deals-thin-u-s-black-friday-crowds-idUSKBN28710B
and inventory shortages arising from a supply chain logjam https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-holidayshopping-ships-idCAKBN2GX0XX.
Shopper traffic at Target stores rose 6.2% through the
holiday period compared with two years ago, pre-pandemic,
according to Placer.ai, a research firm that collects anonymized
location data from 30 million mobile devices across the country.
At rivals Walmart Inc and Best Buy Co Inc,
traffic declined by 0.1% and 11.5%, respectively, the data
shows.
Target, Walmart and Best Buy declined to comment.
U.S. November-December traffic was also eroded by people
shopping earlier than usual https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-holiday-shopping-ads-idCAKBN2GR3X7
in the 2021 holiday season.
Marshal Cohen, NPD Group’s head retail analyst, said traffic
data is helpful to understand whether people are going to stores
and making so-called impulse purchases that account for roughly
25% of retailers’ holiday sales.
Still, Cohen said that people worried about COVID-19 have
changed the way they shop, increasingly going online which is “a
challenge” for some retailers.
According to Refinitiv I/B/E/S, Target’s holiday quarter
sales are expected to rise by more than a third versus 2019,
while Walmart’s revenue is forecast to rise by about 7% and Best
Buy sales are expected rise by about 10%.
Target store traffic increased in every part of the country
except Hawaii and Washington D.C., with footfall rising nearly
24% in Vermont and Idaho, compared with 2019, according to
Placer.ai.
Despite Target’s strong holiday season traffic, the
retailer's fourth-quarter profit margin is expected to narrow to
25.35% from 27.10% two years ago, due in part to supply-chain
logjams.
WHERE PEOPLE SHOPPED
Walmart traffic declined in 20 states – mostly coastal
areas, with the retailer harder hit in Florida, New Jersey,
Maryland and Delaware. It had higher traffic in several parts of
the country, with shoppers going to its stores in many
midwestern and southern states.
Best Buy’s footfall fell in all but four U.S. states during
the period. Analysts have said the electronics retailer was
likely unable to source enough products, including TVs and
consoles, amid a global chip shortage.
Traffic does not always reflect trends in sales. “It's very
hard to draw a straight line between store traffic and total
sales and retail,” said John Mercer, advisory firm Coresight
Research’s head of global research.
Overall foot traffic to U.S. stores fell each week from Nov.
1 to Dec. 25 compared with the same weeks in pre-pandemic 2019,
according to data from Sensormatic.
“Ever since the COVID lifestyle began, Target has pretty
much led the way,” Cohen said. “They’ve had fewer out-of-stocks;
they were aggressive with promotions even when Amazon minimized
them; they invested in private-label merchandise; they’ve been a
leader in curbside and buy-online-pick-up-in-store.”
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Chicago
Editing by Vanessa O'Connell and Matthew Lewis)