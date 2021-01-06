Log in
Targeted Medium-Term Refinancing Facility Report as at 30 December 2020

01/06/2021 | 08:48am EST
TARGETED MEDIUM-TERM REFINANCING FACILITY REPORT

AS AT 30 DECEMBER 2020

SUMMARY OF APPLICATIONS, APPROVALS AND DISBURSEMENTS Table 1: Advances Applied for (value in K' million)1

Category

Number of FSPs

Value

Banks

13

6,818.65

Non-Banks

18

1,881.50

Total

31

8,700.15

Table 2: Approved Advances (Value in K'millions)

Category

Number of FSPs

Value

Approval

Percentage*

Banks

11

6,317.23

92.7%

Non-Banks

12

1,441.59

76.6%

Total

23

7,758.82

89.2%

*Amount approved as a percentage of applications received.

Table 3: Approved Advances - Priority and Non-Priority Sectors (K 'millions)

Category

Value of Amount

Value of Amount (Non-

(Priority Sectors)

Priority Sectors)

Banks

3,951.08

2,366.15

Non-Banks

539.70

901.89

Total

4,490.78

3,268.04

Table 4: Disbursed Advances (Value in K' millions)2

Category

Number of FSPs

Value

Disbursed

Percentage

Banks

8

2,242.39

35.5%

Non-Banks

10

1,056.30

73.3%

Total

18

3,298.69

42.5%

Table 5: Number of Beneficiaries from Disbursed Advances3

Category

Individuals

Other Customers

Total

/Households

Banks

7

281

288

Non-Banks

25,300

6,431

31,731

Total

25,307

6,712

32,019

  1. One FSP may have more than one application
  2. Refer to Chart 1 for detailed breakdown of total disbursements to respective institutions
  3. Refer to Chart 2 for detailed breakdown of 32,019 borrowers who have benefitted from the Facility

Non-Banks

Banks

Disbursements in K'million

Agora10.49

Zambia Home Loans

11.27

Natsave

500.00

ZNBS

78.65

Microfinace Zambia

104.00

Altus

3.89

Xtenda

73.97

Izwe

197.10

Betternow

2.98

Pulse

74.00

ZICB

36.10

First Alliance

20.70

Absa

89.50

First Capital

61.00

Stanbic

494.40

Access

99.80

Indo-Zambia

907.80

Atlas Mara

533.00

0.00

100.00

200.00

300.00

400.00

500.00

600.00

700.00

800.00

900.00

1000.00

No of Beneficiaries

Other

1,248

9

Wholesale trade and retail trade

1,249

94

Transportation and warehouse

54

16

Tourism

326

20

Real estate

133

12

Financial services

-

4

Mining and quarrying

1,547

3

Manufacturing

144

34

Individuals and households

25,300

7

Health care

395

1

Energy

22

7

Educational

342

7

Construction

13

17

Community Services

-

17

Communication

-

2

Agriculture

958

38

Non Banks

Banks

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Zambia published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 13:47:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
