TARGETED MEDIUM-TERM REFINANCING FACILITY REPORT
AS AT 30 DECEMBER 2020
SUMMARY OF APPLICATIONS, APPROVALS AND DISBURSEMENTS Table 1: Advances Applied for (value in K' million)1
|
Category
|
Number of FSPs
|
Value
|
Banks
|
13
|
6,818.65
|
Non-Banks
|
18
|
1,881.50
|
Total
|
31
|
8,700.15
Table 2: Approved Advances (Value in K'millions)
|
Category
|
Number of FSPs
|
Value
|
Approval
|
|
|
|
Percentage*
|
Banks
|
11
|
6,317.23
|
92.7%
|
Non-Banks
|
12
|
1,441.59
|
76.6%
|
Total
|
23
|
7,758.82
|
89.2%
*Amount approved as a percentage of applications received.
Table 3: Approved Advances - Priority and Non-Priority Sectors (K 'millions)
|
Category
|
|
Value of Amount
|
Value of Amount (Non-
|
|
|
|
|
(Priority Sectors)
|
|
Priority Sectors)
|
|
Banks
|
3,951.08
|
|
2,366.15
|
|
Non-Banks
|
539.70
|
|
901.89
|
|
Total
|
4,490.78
|
|
3,268.04
|
|
Table 4: Disbursed Advances (Value in K' millions)2
|
|
|
|
|
Category
|
|
|
Number of FSPs
|
|
Value
|
|
Disbursed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage
|
|
Banks
|
|
|
8
|
|
2,242.39
|
|
35.5%
|
|
Non-Banks
|
|
|
10
|
|
1,056.30
|
|
73.3%
|
|
Total
|
|
|
18
|
|
3,298.69
|
|
42.5%
|
|
Table 5: Number of Beneficiaries from Disbursed Advances3
|
|
|
|
|
Category
|
|
Individuals
|
Other Customers
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
/Households
|
|
|
|
|
|
Banks
|
|
7
|
|
281
|
|
288
|
|
Non-Banks
|
|
25,300
|
|
6,431
|
|
31,731
|
|
Total
|
|
25,307
|
|
6,712
|
|
32,019
|
-
One FSP may have more than one application
-
Refer to Chart 1 for detailed breakdown of total disbursements to respective institutions
-
Refer to Chart 2 for detailed breakdown of 32,019 borrowers who have benefitted from the Facility
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disbursements in K'million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agora10.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zambia Home Loans
|
|
|
11.27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natsave
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ZNBS
|
|
|
|
78.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Microfinace Zambia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
104.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Altus
|
3.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Xtenda
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
73.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Izwe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
197.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Betternow
|
|
|
|
2.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pulse
|
|
|
|
|
|
74.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ZICB
|
|
|
36.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Alliance
|
|
|
|
|
|
20.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Absa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
89.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
61.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stanbic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
494.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Access
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indo-Zambia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
907.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Atlas Mara
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
533.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
100.00
|
200.00
|
300.00
|
400.00
|
500.00
|
600.00
|
700.00
|
800.00
|
900.00
|
1000.00
No of Beneficiaries
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,248
|
|
|
|
9
|
Wholesale trade and retail trade
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,249
|
|
|
|
94
|
Transportation and warehouse
|
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Tourism
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
326
|
|
|
|
20
|
Real estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
133
|
|
|
|
12
|
Financial services
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
Mining and quarrying
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,547
|
|
|
|
3
|
Manufacturing
|
|
|
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
34
|
Individuals and households
|
|
|
|
|
|
25,300
|
|
|
7
|
Health care
|
|
|
|
|
|
395
|
|
|
1
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Educational
|
|
|
|
|
|
342
|
|
|
7
|
Construction
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
Community Services
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
Communication
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture
|
|
|
|
|
|
958
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
|
Non Banks
|
|
|
Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
