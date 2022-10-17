Targeted energy support in EU is easier said than done - officials

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - European Union
governments have pledged "targeted and temporary" support
against high energy prices for households and firms, so as not
to undermine central bank efforts to fight inflation, but
officials warn it will be politically very difficult to deliver.
Speaking on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank meetings
in Washington, senior euro zone officials said political
pressure to shield voters and their jobs in the face of soaring
energy prices was stronger than dry macroeconomic calculations.
"If some two thirds of inflation comes from an external
energy supply shock, rather than from excessive demand, will
tightening fiscal policy solve it? No," one senior euro zone
official said.
"For politicians this is a very difficult situation, nobody
really knows how to reconcile the monetary and fiscal policy
aspect and, in the end, everybody is doing what they have to do
to keep their voters shielded," the official said.
But protecting households and firms with public money acts
effectively as an economic stimulus programme, working against
the European Central Bank's efforts to tame record inflation and
weakening the price signal meant to reduce demand.
To avoid fuelling inflation, euro zone finance ministers
pledged to keep such help temporary and targeted, but EU
Economics Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, a former Italian prime
minister, said in September it would be hard to keep to this
goal.
"I know it is very difficult because when you introduce a
measure the tendency to leave it there is inevitable and it is
difficult to limit your support to certain groups," he said.
The very terms of "targeted and temporary" are understood
differently among euro zone finance ministers, causing a lot of
tension during discussions, officials said.
"Targeted could mean targeting the poorest in the society,
but it could also mean targeting the root of the problem, which
means high energy prices," a second euro zone official said,
also noting that in a crisis situation it was difficult for
politicians to hand out help to some but not to others.
"Temporary is also tricky -- if you raise minimum wages or
welfare to help the poorest, it will stay that way," he said.
HOUSEHOLDS VS COMPANIES
IMF's European Department head Alfred Kammer said a good
example of targeted and temporary was help for low and
middle-income households through lump-sum rebates on energy
bills.
But officials also note that since energy prices are not
expected to fall back to levels seen before the start of the war
in Ukraine anytime soon, it will be hard to decide when to
withdraw those rebates.
The different levels of support that euro zone countries can
afford raise additional tensions, especially after Germany
announced a support scheme for households and companies of up to
200 billion euros ($194 billion)-- an amount few other
governments in Europe could match.
While Berlin's plans were welcomed by voters and markets, a
massive package announced in Britain that included freezing
energy prices triggered a market backlash, showing not all
countries have the same room for manoeuvre in the eyes of
investors. Still, many officials feel governments don't have
much choice.
"In a cost-of-living crisis like this you have to protect
the social fabric," a third senior euro zone official said.
While help for households is generally accepted among euro
zone governments, massive support for companies distorts
competition in the EU's single market, giving firms from richer
countries an unfair competitive advantage, officials said.
"The real issue is with help for companies. Now it is every
man for himself, not a good situation," the first
official said.
Individual governments can handle support to households,
officials said, but any help for companies should be coordinated
at the EU level to preserve fair competition across the borders
of the 27 countries forming the EU's single market.
($1 = 1.0289 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Clelia Oziel)