Tariff Notification No. 81 /2021-CUSTOMS (N.T.) in respect of Fixation of Tariff Value of Edible Oils, Brass Scrap, Areca Nut, Gold and Silver- Reg.

10/14/2021 | 11:22am EDT
Ministry of Finance
Tariff Notification No. 81 /2021-CUSTOMS (N.T.) in respect of Fixation of Tariff Value of Edible Oils, Brass Scrap, Areca Nut, Gold and Silver- Reg.
Posted On: 14 OCT 2021 8:15PM by PIB Delhi

In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, being satisfied that it is necessary and expedient to do so, hereby makes the following amendments in the notification of the Government of India in the Ministry of Finance (Department of Revenue), No. 36/2001-Customs (N.T.), dated the 3rd August, 2001, published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part-II, Section-3, Sub-section (ii), vide number S. O. 748 (E), dated the 3rd August, 2001, namely:-

In the said notification, for TABLE-1, TABLE-2, and TABLE-3 the following Tables shall be substituted, namely: -

"TABLE-1

Sl. No.

Chapter/ heading/ sub-heading/tariff item

Description of goods

Tariff value

(US $Per Metric Tonne)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

1

1511 10 00

Crude Palm Oil

1203

2

1511 90 10

RBD Palm Oil

1214

3

1511 90 90

Others - Palm Oil

1209

4

1511 10 00

Crude Palmolein

1221

5

1511 90 20

RBD Palmolein

1224

6

1511 90 90

Others - Palmolein

1215

7

1507 10 00

Crude Soya bean Oil

1388

8

7404 00 22

Brass Scrap (all grades)

5300

TABLE-2

Sl. No.

Chapter/ heading/ sub-heading/tariff item

Description of goods

Tariff value

(US $)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

1.

71 or 98

Gold, in any form, in respect of which the benefit of entries at serial number 356 of the Notification No. 50/2017-Customs dated 30.06.2017 is availed

575 per 10 grams

2.

71 or 98

Silver, in any form, in respect of which the benefit of entries at serial number 357 of the Notification No. 50/2017-Customs dated 30.06.2017 is availed

739 per kilogram

3.

71

(i) Silver, in any form, other than medallions and silver coins having silver content not below 99.9% or semi-manufactured forms of silver falling under sub-heading 7106 92;

(ii) Medallions and silver coins having silver

content not below 99.9% or semi-manufactured forms of silver falling under sub-heading 7106 92, other than imports of such goods through post, courier or baggage.

Explanation. - For the purposes of this entry, silver in any form shall not include foreign

currency coins, jewellery made of silver or

articles made of silver.

739 per kilogram

4.

71

(i) Gold bars, other than tola bars, bearing manufacturer's or refiner's engraved serial number and weight expressed in metric units;

(ii) Gold coins having gold content not below 99.5% and gold findings, other than imports of such goods through post, courier or baggage.

Explanation. - For the purposes of this entry, "gold findings" means a small component such as hook, clasp, clamp, pin, catch, screw back used to hold the whole or a part of a piece of Jewellery in place.

575 per 10 grams

TABLE-3

Sl. No.

Chapter/ heading/ sub-heading/tariff item

Description of goods

Tariff value

(US $ Per Metric Tonne)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

1

080280

Areca nuts

5252"

This notification shall come into force with effect from the 15th day of October, 2021.

Note: - The principal notification was published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part-II, Section-3, Sub-section (ii), vide Notification No. 36/2001-Customs (N.T.), dated the 3rd August, 2001, vide number S. O. 748 (E), dated the 3rd August, 2001 and was last amended vide Notification No. 79/2021-Customs (N.T.), dated the 30th September, 2021, e-published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part-II, Section-3, Sub-section (ii), vide number S.O. 4045 (E), dated 30th September, 2021.

****

RM/KMN



(Release ID: 1764024)Visitor Counter : 36


Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 15:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
