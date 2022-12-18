Tariff hike squeezes Lebanon, reforms stall

It's a dilemma he says has become more acute in recent months as Lebanon's government moved to increase tariffs on imported goods about tenfold in a country that ships in more than 80% of what it consumes.

Omayraat worries that his car will slide in the rain, as the tires are very worn out. He says changing them is necessary, but he simply cannot afford it.

Now in its fourth year, Lebanon's economic meltdown has seen the currency lose more than 95% of its value, and has left eight in 10 Lebanese people poor, according to the United Nations.

With foreign currency coffers dwindling, the state has already lifted subsidies on fuel and most medication.

Hiking the rate at which the customs fee is calculated, officials say, will boost state revenues and is a step towards unifying various exchange rates.

They are among pre-conditions set by the IMF in April for Lebanon to get a $3 billion bailout

but the lender of the last resort says reforms have been too slow.

Import taxes began being calculated at an exchange rate of 15,000 Lebanese pounds per dollar instead of the old 1,507.

The tariff jump came into effect on Dec 1. but parliament agreed on the rate hike in September.

A delay that caretaker Economy Minister Amin Salam said allowed traders to load up on imports before the tariff hike, while increasing selling prices.

It has left him skeptical that Lebanon will implement the reforms necessary to score a final IMF bailout in the coming months.