Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tata Group to buy majority stake in BigBasket for about $1 billion: Economic Times

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 12:44am EDT
An employee sorts out vegetables before packing them at a Big Basket warehouse on the outskirts of Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian online grocery startup BigBasket is in advanced talks to sell a majority stake for about $1 billion to salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group, the Economic Times reported https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/technology/bigbasket-in-talks-to-sell-majority-stake-to-tata-group/articleshow/78902595.cms?utm_source=ETTopNews&utm_medium=HPTN&utm_campaign=AL1&utm_content=23 on Wednesday, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

The century-old group has been planning to launch a "super app", one that will tie in all its consumer businesses, several media reports have said, as it competes against Amazon and Reliance Industries, who have made big bets on India's booming e-commerce market.

Bengaluru-based BigBasket competes with Walmart Inc-owned Flipkart and Amazon's "Fresh" service as more consumers stay indoors and choose to shop online during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Tata Group and BigBasket did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

China's Alibaba, which holds around 26% stake in BigBasket, is expected to sell its entire shareholding in the company, the Economic Times reported.

"While the talks have been ongoing for some time, it is still work-in-progress as far as the specifics go. It may eventually not lead to a transaction at all," the newspaper cited one of the sources.

Separately, the Mint newspaper also reported https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/tata-eyes-majority-stake-in-bigbasket-11603843087482.html on Wednesday that Tata Group could pay $500 million-$700 million for a controlling stake in BigBasket. The paper had earlier said that BigBasket was looking to raise $200 million for a fresh funding round and was in talks with the Tata Group.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 3.35% 317.14 Delayed Quote.49.52%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.47% 3286.33 Delayed Quote.77.85%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.85% 2021.65 Delayed Quote.35.29%
WALMART INC. 0.50% 142.87 Delayed Quote.20.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:36aSUPER RETAIL : Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
01:36aSUPER RETAIL : October Trading Update
PU
01:36aSUPER RETAIL : 2020 AGM Chair's Presentation
PU
01:36aSUPER RETAIL : 2020 AGM CEO's Presentation
PU
01:36aSUPER RETAIL : 2020 AGM Chair and CEO Presentation to Shareholders
PU
01:36aSony seeing 'very considerable' PS5 demand ahead of launch
RE
01:31aProcurement Software Market Procurement Intelligence Report With COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Forecasts, 2020-2024
BU
01:30aMOWI ASA (OSE : MOWI): Presentation of Q3 2020 results 4 November 2020 at 08:00 (CET)
AQ
01:30aWHITE ENERGY : Annual Report to shareholders 2133073
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks stumble, dollar dips on COVID-19, U.S. election anxiety
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft beats sales estimates as Azure growth ticks upward
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Huawei lawyers ask Canada police why no 'alarm bells' rang during CFO's arrest
4S&P 500 : U.S. outlook dims; economists say Democratic sweep best for revival
5Oil rises 2% on U.S. Gulf shutdowns, outlook weak
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group