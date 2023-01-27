Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources

NEW DELHI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Air India will on Friday
seal half of an order for some 495 jets with Boeing and
engine suppliers General Electric and CFM International,
industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the
airline and compete with larger rivals.
After months of closely guarded, tough negotiations, Air
India is set to place an order for 190 Boeing 737 MAX narrowbody
planes as well as some 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777X on a
day marking one year since Tata Group took control of the former
state-run carrier, two sources told Reuters.
The second half of the order, which industry sources have
told Reuters includes about 235 Airbus single-aisle
jets and about 40 Airbus A350 widebody aircraft, is expected to
be formally wrapped up over the coming days.
Senior Boeing officials, including Stanley Deal, chief
executive of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, along with GE and CFM
executives are expected in India to mark the deal on Friday.
Despite earlier expectations of a single coordinated
announcement, it remains unclear when either deal may be
publicly disclosed, especially with the Aero India air show
looming in February when deals like this are usually revealed.
Manufacturers Boeing and Airbus, as well as CFM's joint
venture partners GE and Safran declined to comment.
Air India did not respond to a request for comment but in a
note to employees on Friday, marking its first anniversary under
Tata's ownership, the airline said it is "finalising a historic
order of new aircraft to power future growth".
Reuters reported last month Air India was closing in on a
deal for about 500 jets.
The order, once finalised, aims to put Air India in the
league of large global airlines and make it an influential
customer for planemakers and suppliers at a time when its home
market is seeing a strong post-COVID-19 travel surge.
Domestic passenger air traffic in India grew 47% in 2022
from a year earlier, government data showed.
Analysts caution the airline faces intense competition given
the connectivity carved out by domestic and international
rivals.
India, which is set to overtake China as the world's most
populous country, has a large, under-served air travel market
dominated by budget carrier IndiGo. The bulk of
India's outbound passenger traffic, however, is carried by
Middle Eastern airlines like Emirates and Qatar Airways.
RESURGENT AIR INDIA
Under its new owners, Air India is looking to restore its
reputation at home and abroad as a storied carrier with
impeccable service and world-class planes.
It has put back in service nearly 20 aircraft that had been
grounded for years due to lack of parts and money. The airline
has also said it will spend more than $400 million to refurbish
its entire legacy wide body fleet of 27 Boeing 787-8s and 13 777
aircraft.
The aim is to corner 30% of the domestic market over the
next five years thus narrowing the gap with market leader
IndiGo. It also wants to increase by "multiples" its share of
international travel, the airline's chief executive, Campbell
Wilson, has said.
Tata's four airlines, including two budget carriers, Air
India and Vistara its joint venture with Singapore Airlines
, have a combined market share of 24%.
Analysts have said Air India has the ability to claw back
some passengers from rival Gulf carriers but not before it
matches their quality of fleet and service. Nor will the
domestic battle with IndiGo happen without tough competition
from a carrier that continues to expand.
