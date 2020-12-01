Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tattooed Chef to Host Analyst Day on December 15, 2020

12/01/2020 | 12:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARAMOUNT, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF, TTCFW) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leading plant-based food company with a broad portfolio of innovative products, announced today it will host an Analyst Day on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of the presentation by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.tattooedchef.com.

ABOUT TATTOOED CHEF

Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative and sustainably sourced plant-based foods. Tattooed Chef’s signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chef’s e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation, and self-manufacturing allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides approachable, great tasting and chef-created products to the growing group of plant-based consumers as well as the mainstream marketplace. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com​.  


CONTACTS

INVESTORS
Rachel Perkins
rachel@ulshir.com

MEDIA
Devynne Honsa
devynne@blndpr.com   
310-616-3049

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
01:02pHNI CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:01pTESLA : Former Tesla employee to pay $400,000 to end lawsuit over tips to reporters
RE
01:01pTrump to meet COVID-19 vaccine makers, distributors next week - Stat News
RE
01:01pAIR PRODUCTS : Appoints Brian Galovich Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer
PR
01:01pFlorida DOT Approves Econolite's ZincBlue2 Battery Backup System
BU
01:01pTHE TECH TRIBUNE : 2021 Best Tech Startups in Nashville
BU
01:01pKindred Healthcare Advances Growth Strategy, Completes Sale of RehabCare
BU
01:00pBOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
01:00pBOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
01:00pANDES TECHNOLOGY : Faster, smaller and more accurate Edge AI using Deeplite and Andes Technology software + hardware
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE - TRUMP TO ADD CHINA'S SMIC AND CNOOC TO DEFENSE BLACKLIST: sources
2BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : 'BIG SHOES TO FILL': UniCredit shares tumble as CEO Mustier quits
3Global equity markets jump, bonds dip, on hopes of vaccine-led recovery
4NIO LIMITED : NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
5XPENG INC. : XPENG : Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ