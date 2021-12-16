Tavant Announces Go-Live of TRACS, a Truck Registration and Claim System for Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

The manufacturer has achieved 70% increase in claim auto processing and a unified view of claims and warranty processes across its business units

Tavant, Silicon Valley’s leading digital products and solutions company, today announced the rollout of TRACS, a truck registration and claim system purpose-built for Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. The rollout of TRACS will provide a single platform that enables warranty and claims management across business units while also providing the company with a unified view across their operations.

“An overarching, long-term goal for Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is to create a stronger, more efficient business, and this means implementing the infrastructure that will bring them closer to being a unified operation,” said Bryon Vandergriff, Senior Manager, Product Services at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “We adopted this vision and set out to create a 360-degree unified view for efficient claims management. Our strategic partnership with Tavant aligns with this vision, and as a result, TRACS was developed to provide a unified view while also implementing configurable business rules to avoid duplicate/fraud claims and reducing the maintenance of the application.”

The web-based application’s primary purpose is to provide warranty management services, including capabilities that allow Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas employees, dealers, and partners to add and manage warranty policies on individual products. For smaller companies with a low number of machines, warranty management is a somewhat manageable task. For large companies with thousands of machines, however, managing hundreds -- if not thousands -- of competing warranties requires a prohibitive amount of administration. As such, TRACS is set to significantly impact the way Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas processes and manages their warranties and claims.

In addition to providing the infrastructure for warranty management, the TRACS application provides access to organizational information, including warranty management in one central place; higher visibility into the claims management process; improved collaboration between Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, their dealers, and their suppliers; a streamlined, more efficient service experience; improved claim cycles, and improved overall productivity. The application integrates seamlessly with the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Learning Management System to ensure all repairs are performed by qualified and certified technicians, ensuring the highest customer experience.

“The development and rollout of TRACS not only provides Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas with a comprehensive tool for warranty and claims management but also helps bring Tavant one step closer to our aim of disrupting and transforming the warranty and service lifecycle,” said Roshan Pinto, Head of Manufacturing, Tavant. “TRACS is a strong example of our dedication to creating predictability, providing and improving access to insightful information, streamlining decision making, and facilitating cross-functional collaboration and trust across all stakeholders within the aftersales ecosystem.”

For more information on warranty management and other aftermarket service solutions offered by Tavant, or to contact the team to discuss your needs, please visit: tavant.com/warranty.

About Tavant

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Tavant is a digital products and platforms company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs over 2800 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies, and improving collaboration. Find Tavant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

