Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tavant : Launches Disruptive New Platform - Touchless Lending™

07/22/2021 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

-- Accelerating loan manufacturing with AI --

Tavant, Silicon Valley’s leading digital lending solutions provider, today announced the availability of its new Touchless Lending™ platform. This AI-powered lending-as-a-service platform maximizes the use of data-driven processes to provide an end-to-end loan manufacturing experience. Touchless Lending’s first product line is mortgage-centric and designed to address key pain points within the mortgage industry. By reducing lengthy origination cycles and removing unnecessary touchpoints, Touchless Lending enables lenders to originate more mortgage loans faster, while also reducing costs.

Over the last year, changes in behavioral patterns have shifted much of the home buying process to online interactions. It is now more crucial than ever that mortgage lenders consistently provide seamless digital experiences – to stay both ahead of the competition and in-line with ever-increasing borrower expectations. Touchless Lending delivers exactly what borrowers need, and more by enabling faster e-closing and open communication channels across touchpoints. Loan officers, processors and underwriters can use Touchless Lending’s optimized workflows to engage with data and make decisions faster, instead of relying on physical documentation and manual data entry. The Touchless Lending platform integrates effortlessly with existing core systems, including the LOS, and efficiently automates mortgage production.

Sarvesh Mahesh, CEO, Tavant, said, “Now more than ever, companies are hungry for more robust data. They want to make better decisions and automate routine processes to become more efficient, reduce errors and lower costs. Data is the key to making those happen, and Touchless Lending is the tool lenders need to make the best uses of their data.”

“The mortgage industry is still not meeting borrower expectations,” added Mohammad Rashid, Head of Tavant’s Fintech Practice. “On average, mortgages are taking 51 days to close, which is unacceptably slow in our on-demand world. Underwriters and processors do not have the tools they need to get the job done efficiently and effectively. Touchless Lending focuses on these overlooked middle and back-office associates, now enabling them to make a clear-to-close decision in as little as five days, handle five times as many mortgages at once and reduce processing and underwriting costs by over 75% per mortgage.”

Rapidly gaining market share, Tavant’s expanding customer base originates one out of every four mortgage loans in the United States. As the leading provider of Fintech software and solutions for 20+ years, Tavant proactively anticipates customer needs and adjusts accordingly to provide the right leading-edge solutions. Tavant’s new Touchless Lending platform is an exciting addition to its already robust suite of digital products and solutions, which continue to allow customers to optimize their back-office, simplify their mid-office, and transform their front-end consumer experience into an efficient digital data stream.

About Tavant

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Tavant is a digital products and solutions company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs over 2,500 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant has created an AI-powered intelligent lending enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies, and improving collaboration. Find Tavant on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:08aDARLING INGREDIENTS' : Sonac Brand Lights the SPARC* to Meat and Savory Products - new Sonac Product and Application Research Center opens in the Netherlands
PR
11:08aU.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews Names Stax as the Best Credit Card Processing Company of 2021
GL
11:08aProviding Community and Care for San Jose's Aging Adults, Sales Center for Belmont Village Senior Living Los Gatos To Open July 27th
BU
11:08aEDF : SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING OF 22 JULY 2021: All the resolutions were adopted
GL
11:07aVRBO - ONE SIZE DOESN'T FIT ALL : The Traditional Family Holiday Is More unique Than Ever
BU
11:06aROYAL : UAE Royal Reselling Vaccine for More Than Double the Price
AQ
11:06aAFCON : Super Eagles' AFCON 2021 Opponents to Emerge Next Month
AQ
11:06aDGAP-PVR : Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
11:06aDEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:06aGase Energy, Inc. Announces an LOI for a Merger With Curadox Biopharma, Inc.
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Euro up slightly after ECB meeting; U.S. jobless claims weigh on dollar
2Tesla will 'most likely' restart accepting bitcoin as payments, says Musk
3DJ INDUSTRIAL : Inflation worries overshadow Unilever's strong first half, hit shares
4'Pingdemic' puts Britain's food supply under strain
5MIPS AB (PUBL) : MIPS : Interim report January – June 2021

HOT NEWS