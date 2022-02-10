Tavant Named a Major Contender in Everest Group's Enterprise Quality Assurance Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

--The company has been recognized for its depth and breadth of quality engineering services--

Tavant, Silicon Valley’s leading digital products and solutions company, today announced that it has been named a “Major Contender” in Everest Group’s Enterprise Quality Assurance (QA) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® is a proprietary framework for the assessment of market impact, vision, and capability.

Tavant has been recognized for its broad range of testing services, from functional to non-functional, and new age testing services such as blockchain and loT testing. The company supports its clients through strong technical knowledge, innovation capabilities, and a focus on customer success.

Chakri Devarakonda, Head of Quality Engineering, Tavant, said, “This recognition demonstrates our unwavering commitment to digital transformation and further establishes Tavant as the market leader in QE Services. We connect innovation, digital transformation, and deep domain expertise with a robust portfolio of quality assurance offerings to deliver high-quality products and best-in-class customer experiences.”

Tavant leverages modern technologies and processes like AI/ML, analytics, cloud, and agile to help businesses across different industries adapt to changing market dynamics. Tavant’s comprehensive portfolio of QE services includes Digital Assurance Services, New Age Testing Services, Core Testing Services, and Smart Test Automation Platform. The company helps enterprises realize exponential value from their digital transformation journeys by accelerating time to market, enabling differentiated customer experiences, lowering the cost of quality, and mitigating risk. Leading analysts and research organizations have recognized the company’s innovative approach to application and software testing services.

Tavant also offers proprietary frameworks to help enterprises elevate their end-user experiences:

FIRE (Framework for Intelligent and Rapid Execution) – FIRE is an end-to-end automation framework that offers the ability to test across platforms and devices, utilizing behavior-driven tests to enhance testability. It helps in improving the test effectiveness by 64%.

– FIRE is an end-to-end automation framework that offers the ability to test across platforms and devices, utilizing behavior-driven tests to enhance testability. It helps in improving the test effectiveness by 64%. Chaos Engineering – A framework that allows solution experimentation on a system in order to build confidence in the system’s capability to withstand turbulent conditions in production. Tavant’s Chaos Engineering provides the ability to understand current pain points and thereby reduce testing effort by over 50%.

To learn more about Tavant and its products and services, visit tavant.com/quality-engineering.

About Tavant

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Tavant is a digital products and solutions company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs over 3000 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies, and improving collaboration. Find Tavant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

