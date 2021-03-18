Log in
Tax Certainty for Solar Projects Makes it into Final Massachusetts Climate Bill

03/18/2021 | 06:44pm EDT
BOSTON and Washington, D.C. - Today the Massachusetts House of Representatives passed, 'An Act Creating A Roadmap for the Next Generation of Climate Policy.' The bill contains numerous policy proposals related to clean energy, including measures that clarify tax treatment for solar projects, and now goes back to the Governor for signature.

Following is a statement from David Gahl, senior director of state policy for the East at the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) on the climate bill:

'In order to grow the Massachusetts solar industry and create well-paying jobs, we need clarity and certainty in our tax laws. Solar developers and customers need to know the rules of the road, and this legislation clears up a loophole that could essentially double tax renewable energy customers.

'As a result of our negotiations, homeowners and small businesses that install solar systems won't see property tax increases. Larger solar systems that already have an agreement in place for tax payments will also be exempt from additional taxes. These are reasonable compromises that will help to restore confidence in the way Massachusetts treats solar projects and customers.

'The legislation also contains provisions that encourage the SMART program to serve more low- to moderate-income customers, and exempt businesses with on-site solar systems from the Commonwealth's solar net metering caps.

'Taken together, these changes are positive steps for the local solar industry, and we commend the legislature for including this measure in the final bill. Once again, we urge Governor Baker to sign this bill into law.'

###

About SEIA®:

The Solar Energy Industries Association® (SEIA) is leading the transformation to a clean energy economy, creating the framework for solar to achieve 20% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies and other strategic partners to fight for policies that create jobs in every community and shape fair market rules that promote competition and the growth of reliable, low-cost solar power. Founded in 1974, SEIA is a national trade association building a comprehensive vision for the Solar+ Decade through research, education and advocacy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org and follow @SEIA on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Jen Bristol, SEIA's Director of Communications, jbristol@seia.org(202) 556-2886

Disclaimer

SEIA - Solar Energy Industries Association published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 22:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
