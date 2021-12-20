Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tax on residential energy should be eliminated in upcoming federal budget

12/20/2021 | 12:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OTTAWA, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s propane industry believes that like other essential goods, fuels such as propane should be subject to a zero-rated tax – meaning taxable but with a zero rate, when used for heating homes and other residential applications.

“At a time when Canadians are trying to get their lives back to normal and COVID-19 continues to cause havoc, high energy bills are difficult for many people to manage,” said Allan Murphy, Interim President and CEO of the Canadian Propane Association (CPA). “Rising energy costs are among the many inflationary pressures facing Canadians. There is an urgent need to remove taxes on the final charges to consumers for residential energy.”

In a letter to Prime Minister Trudeau on November 18, the CPA proposed that the government use the fiscal update to signal its intention to make a legislative change to Part IX of the Excise Tax Act that would categorize heating fuels such as propane, when used in residential applications, as zero-rated for purposes of the GST/HST. While the government did not respond to the CPA’s proposal in its fiscal update, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said that housing affordability remains a priority and that the government would take further action in the upcoming budget.

The zero rate could apply to residential houses, condos and other similar dwellings, senior care facilities, hospices, school and university residential accommodation, monasteries, nunneries and similar religious communities, as well as armed forces residential accommodations.

The change would see propane and other heating fuels that are marketed exclusively to domestic consumers for residential purposes be zero-rated. The application would be similar to goods such as most groceries, as well as agricultural and fish products, to name a few. Currently home heating is subject to the full GST/HST.

For the foreseeable future, Canadians will be affected by higher prices on just about everything. Those living in rural areas are particularly exposed, given their increased dependence on fuel for heating their homes, farms, businesses and businesses for transportation, and propane prime power generation for remote locations away from any electrical grid connections.

Low-income Canadians and those on fixed incomes, such as seniors, will also need support. While the government introduced a one-time special payment to low-income Canadians in April 2020 by doubling the maximum annual GST credit amount for the 2019-2020 benefit year, this fell short of the attention needed to curb the rising costs of home heating fuel. According to reports, inflation stayed at an 18-year high of 4.7 per cent in Canada for November. The Bank of Canada has said that it could rise to five per cent by the end of the year.

“The federal government can take proactive measures like updating the Excise Tax Act for zero-rated products to include home and residential energy,” said Murphy. “This would allow Canadians across the country to enjoy a reprieve of the GST and HST.”

About the Canadian Propane Association
With approximately 400 members, the Canadian Propane Association (CPA) is the national association for a growing, multi-billion-dollar industry that impacts the livelihood of tens of thousands of Canadians. The CPA develops and produces industry training materials, offers an emergency response assistance plan to its members, and provides advocacy services for the propane industry. The CPA does not monitor or provide an analysis of propane prices or supply and cannot comment on individual businesses’ operations.

For further information, contact: Tammy Hirsch, Sr. Director, Communications and Marketing by email: media@propane.ca or phone: 587-349-5876.


Latest news "Companies"
12:46pHealth Net's “RVax 180” Initiative Brings 180 Mobile Vaccination Clinics to Communities and Schools Disproportionately Impacted by COVID-19
BU
12:45pWho chief scientist soumya swaminathan says existing immunity in parts of south africa could account for milder omicron cases
RE
12:45pDisclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (16 december to 17 December 2021)
AQ
12:45pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TACO, FLOW, FIBK, SUNS; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
12:45pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TACO, FLOW, FIBK, SUNS; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
12:44pThe Golden Age of Gas in the MSGBC Basin With the landmark GTA LNG and Sangomar oil field developments coming online in 2023, a panel discussion focused on regional collaboration and development within the MSGBC Basin and howe the impact of gas discoveries in the region have ushered a new golden age of gas
AQ
12:43pWOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP : Metromile, Inc. Data Breach Investigation Alert
GL
12:42pFinsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:41pOracle to buy Cerner for $28.3 billion in healthcare sector push
RE
12:41pUK PM says wine and cheese gathering was 'people at work'
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks, oil falter on Omicron, Biden spending plan setbacks
2Tesla's Musk says he will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year
3China would not fear confrontation with U.S. - foreign minister
4Novo Nordisk shares tank after key drug hope hit by U.S. supply issues
5Analyst recommendations: Anthem, AT&T, Block, Fedex, Visa...

HOT NEWS