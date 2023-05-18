STORY: Harry's spokesperson said on Wednesday (May 17) that the couple were involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase with photographers after attending an awards ceremony.

Singh, who goes by Sonny, said the group got out of a black car and into his taxi on East 67th St.

"I see three people hop out of a black car right into my cab. And it was Prince Harry and Meghan, and there was another woman with them as well," Singh told Reuters. "All of a sudden paparazzis came out of nowhere and just started flashing, taking pictures and, you know, and they didn't stop until the security got out and said, move, move, move. And then the garbage truck got out of the way and the paparazzi were following the car. And Prince Harry and his wife and the other lady, they were nervous and they look scared."