Taxing farming vital for Denmark's climate target - govt adviser

COPENHAGEN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Denmark should aim to
reduce beef and dairy production by levying an emissions tax on
farming of 750 Danish crowns ($108) per tonne in order to reach
its ambitious climate targets, the government's independent
adviser said on Monday.
Such a tax on farming will increase the incentive for
farmers to switch to crops and pork production which emit less
greenhouse gases than cattle, according to a report by the
Danish Climate Council, which provides recommendations to the
government.
The new government said in December it sees an emissions tax
on farming as crucial to achieving a binding target of reducing
CO2 emissions by 70% of 1990 levels.
Emissions from belching cows are a major component of
agricultural methane. If no new policies are introduced, farming
in Denmark is expected to account for around 40% of emissions in
2030, the council says. The sector currently accounts for 28% of
emissions, according to Statistics Denmark.
A carbon tax of 750 crowns per tonne would be similar to the
level for other industries which was agreed by parliament in
June last year, though a farming lobby group has warned it would
lead to a wave of bankruptcies among farmers.
Such a tax would "move jobs abroad and prevent Denmark from
developing the solutions that can really make a difference to
the climate", said Niels Peter Norring, head of climate Danish
Agriculture & Food Council.
The industry should look into alternative solutions like
cattle feed additives, which could lower the amount of methane
released from cows by 25-30%, he said.
($1 = 6.9689 Danish crowns)
