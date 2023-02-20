Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Taxing farming vital for Denmark's climate target - govt adviser

02/20/2023 | 09:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COPENHAGEN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Denmark should aim to reduce beef and dairy production by levying an emissions tax on farming of 750 Danish crowns ($108) per tonne in order to reach its ambitious climate targets, the government's independent adviser said on Monday.

Such a tax on farming will increase the incentive for farmers to switch to crops and pork production which emit less greenhouse gases than cattle, according to a report by the Danish Climate Council, which provides recommendations to the government.

The new government said in December it sees an emissions tax on farming as crucial to achieving a binding target of reducing CO2 emissions by 70% of 1990 levels.

Emissions from belching cows are a major component of agricultural methane. If no new policies are introduced, farming in Denmark is expected to account for around 40% of emissions in 2030, the council says. The sector currently accounts for 28% of emissions, according to Statistics Denmark.

A carbon tax of 750 crowns per tonne would be similar to the level for other industries which was agreed by parliament in June last year, though a farming lobby group has warned it would lead to a wave of bankruptcies among farmers.

Such a tax would "move jobs abroad and prevent Denmark from developing the solutions that can really make a difference to the climate", said Niels Peter Norring, head of climate Danish Agriculture & Food Council.

The industry should look into alternative solutions like cattle feed additives, which could lower the amount of methane released from cows by 25-30%, he said. ($1 = 6.9689 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Birkebaek; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 0.16% 186.525 End-of-day quote.1.54%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -2.32% 154.825 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy"
10:00aRussia's economy contracted 2.1% in 2022 - statistics service
RE
10:00aReuters wins George Polk Award for uncovering child labor in Hyundai supply chain
RE
09:59aGold inches up as investors await U.S. economic data
RE
09:50aSpain's Cepsa teams up with Dutch firms to supply green ammonia
RE
09:48aTaxing farming vital for Denmark's climate target - govt adviser
RE
09:47aRecord South African outages to remain till Wed, Eskom says
RE
09:39aRussian defence chief keeps job despite Ukraine routs thanks to Putin
RE
09:32aRussian rouble falls back after nascent recovery
RE
09:21aEU imposes sixth set of sanctions on Myanmar officials, firms over coup
RE
09:20aDeveloping countries' debt troubles in focus at G20 talks, says Germany's Lindner
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1G20 watchdog says commodity market concentration poses threat to wider ..
2Asia shares creep higher, wary on Fed and BOJ outlooks
3Car parts maker Forvia sees stable sales in 2023
4Oil rises on China demand hopes and supply concerns
5APPLE INC : Gets a Buy rating from UBS

HOT NEWS