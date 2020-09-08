Taxpayer, conservation groups pressure U.S. to halt drilling auctions

Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. taxpayer and conservation groups on
Tuesday will urge the Trump administration to halt plans to sell
oil and gas leases on more than 300,000 acres of public lands
this month, saying prices will not be competitive due to the
weakened state of the drilling industry.
The calls coincided with the U.S. Bureau of Land
Management's first of six September lease sales in Nevada, which
ended with seven of the 11 offered land parcels selling for the
minimum bid of $2 an acre. The auction of more than 15,000 acres
raised just over $63,000 in total, according to results posted
on the online auction website EnergyNet.
BLM will sell other leases later in the month in Wyoming,
Montana, Colorado, Utah and several other states.
The sales come on the heels of a large federal auction in
New Mexico https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-energy-new-mexico/u-s-oil-and-gas-auction-draws-tepid-bidding-from-weakened-drillers-idUSKBN25N332
last month that attracted far less interest from drillers than
other recent sales in the state. The auction marked the
resumption of the administration's oil and gas leasing program
following a five-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With the drilling industry still struggling with sharply
lower prices and demand, critics say they are expecting similar
poor returns from sales this month.
Federal budget watchdog organization Taxpayers for Common
Sense and conservation groups Conservatives for Responsible
Stewardship and the National Wildlife Federation are urging
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to cancel the sales.
Leasing public lands to crippled oil and gas drillers makes
it "impossible for taxpayers to get competitive prices for the
land held in public trust," the groups said in a statement. They
also said drilling on public lands harms wildlife and the
outdoor recreation economy.
Oil and gas drilling on public lands is a key part of the
Trump administration's efforts to boost domestic energy
production.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Tom Brown and Richard
Chang)