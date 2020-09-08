Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Taxpayer, conservation groups pressure U.S. to halt drilling auctions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. taxpayer and conservation groups on Tuesday will urge the Trump administration to halt plans to sell oil and gas leases on more than 300,000 acres of public lands this month, saying prices will not be competitive due to the weakened state of the drilling industry.

The calls coincided with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's first of six September lease sales in Nevada, which ended with seven of the 11 offered land parcels selling for the minimum bid of $2 an acre. The auction of more than 15,000 acres raised just over $63,000 in total, according to results posted on the online auction website EnergyNet.

BLM will sell other leases later in the month in Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, Utah and several other states.

The sales come on the heels of a large federal auction in New Mexico https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-energy-new-mexico/u-s-oil-and-gas-auction-draws-tepid-bidding-from-weakened-drillers-idUSKBN25N332 last month that attracted far less interest from drillers than other recent sales in the state. The auction marked the resumption of the administration's oil and gas leasing program following a five-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the drilling industry still struggling with sharply lower prices and demand, critics say they are expecting similar poor returns from sales this month.

Federal budget watchdog organization Taxpayers for Common Sense and conservation groups Conservatives for Responsible Stewardship and the National Wildlife Federation are urging Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to cancel the sales.

Leasing public lands to crippled oil and gas drillers makes it "impossible for taxpayers to get competitive prices for the land held in public trust," the groups said in a statement. They also said drilling on public lands harms wildlife and the outdoor recreation economy.

Oil and gas drilling on public lands is a key part of the Trump administration's efforts to boost domestic energy production. (Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Tom Brown and Richard Chang)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:40pFENIXORO GOLD : Receives Environmental Authorization To Drill at Abriaqui
PU
12:30pItaly adds to European calls for change in Lebanon amid crisis
RE
12:25pU.S. AIRLINE AID ABSENT FROM SENATE REPUBLICAN PROPOSAL : sources
RE
12:22pBaker Hughes sees uncertainty continuing in oil and gas markets
RE
12:18pAngola seizes AAA assets, hotel chains linked to de Sao Vicente, TV reports
RE
12:12pNew York may move state colleges with COVID-19 spikes to remote learning
RE
12:12pNew york governor cuomo, referring to funding issues, says president donald trump is 'trying to kill new york city'
RE
12:11pJPMORGAN PROBING ALLEGED MISUSE OF PPP FUNDS BY EMPLOYEES : memo
RE
12:10pEuro zone ministers to pledge lasting fiscal support for economy
RE
12:07pFord's incoming CEO wants the U.S. automaker to run like a Deere
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TELEFONICA S.A. : TIM, Telefonica and Claro get preferential status in bid for Oi's mobile assets -filing
2IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : Receives Volume Production Order for TrustedBio Sensors from Tier 1 Ca..
3INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC : INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE : Doorstep lender International Personal F..
4APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
5HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : Investors cheer as GM, Nikola join forces to build electric trucks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group