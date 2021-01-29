Taxpayers forced to the transfer pricing regime and corresponding due dates

January 29, 2021

The Transfer Pricing (TP) regime is aligned with the international standards established by Action 13 of the BEPS OECD / G20 project, adapting the scope of the supporting documentation and defining the following formal duties.

Local File or TP report TP Informative Return Master File of the Multinational Group Country by Country Report or the associated notification

Taxpayers subject to the TP regime Requirements TUV (Tax Unit Value) Amount If your gross equity of the fiscal year 2020 is equal to or greater than 100.000 COP 3.560.700.000 (Approx. USD 1.020.000) Or if your gross incomes of the fiscal year 2020 is equal to or greater than: 61.000 COP 2.172.027.000 (Approx. USD 630.000)

If the taxpayer complies with any of the above requirements of gross equity or gross incomes, and also performed transactions with:

Foreign related parties;

Local related parties located in free trade zones;

Between permanent establishments (branches) and related parties / head office;

When exist joint ventures and other associative structures that do not create societies;

then, the taxpayer must submit to DIAN (local tax authority) the formal duties listed above (numerals 1 to 4).

If the company carries out transactions with enterprises located in tax havens, whether they are related parties or not, it must comply with the fulfillment of the formal TP obligations regardless of the gross equity and gross income thresholds of the table above.

The Local File must contain the studies, documents and other supports with which the taxpayer of the income tax prove that its incomes, costs, deductions, assets and liabilities acquired in the respective fiscal year complied with the Arm's Length principle.

The informative return contains a list of operations carried out with foreign related parties together with the results of the TP analyses reported in the Local File.

The Master File should provide an overview of the business of the Multinational Group including the nature of its worldwide economic activities, its general TP policies and its global allocation of revenues, risks and costs.

Since fiscal year 2016, taxpayers subject to TP regime who fulfill assumptions of numeral 2, section 260-5 of the Tax Code, must submit the Country by Country Report. However, this obligation is commonly in the head of the headquarters or corporate.

On the other hand, the Permanent Establishments must take into account the formal duties that must be accomplished in Colombia when they are taxpayers of the income tax with respect to the national and foreign source incomes that are attributable to them.

For the determination of said charges, it must be carried out based on criteria of functions, assets, risks and personnel involved defined with an Attribution of Profits Report.

The law considers Permanent Establishments to be any type of business vehicle of foreign companies such as branches, agencies, offices, factories, workshops, mines, quarries, oil and gas wells, or any other place of extraction or exploitation of natural resources.

The companies that must submit the TP Informative Return and the Local File, should file them using the virtual channels previous validation of the last digit of the NIT (local tax code) considering the following due dates:

Last digit of tax code Date 1 September 7, 2021 2 September 8, 2021 3 September 9, 2021 4 September 10, 2021 5 September 13, 2021 6 September 14, 2021 7 September 15, 2021 8 September 16, 2021 9 September 17, 2021 0 September 20, 2021

On the other hand, the companies that must submit the Master File and the Country by Country Report, should file them using the virtual channels previous validation of the last digit of the NIT (local tax code) considering the following due dates:

Last digit of tax code Date 1 December 10, 2021 2 December 13, 2021 3 December 14, 2021 4 December 15, 2021 5 December 16, 2021 6 December 17, 2021 7 December 20, 2021 8 December 21, 2021 9 December 22, 2021 0 December 23, 2021

Do not hesitate to contact us, we are at your disposal for any concern. Bear in mind that the TP Penalties Regime is onerous (section 260-5 of the Tax Code), in consequence, we strongly recommend to accomplish the TP formal duties on time.