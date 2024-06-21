STORY: :: Taylor Swift fans revel in 'good vibes'

before her first show in London

:: June 21, 2024

"Good vibes. Like, even just getting the tube here, people were, like, saying 'have a nice time', and you could tell that, like, everyone's just, like, really nice to each other, and I think that's what I think makes it, I suppose different to other concerts, it feels like there is a community, I guess."

"Everyone is just so accepting and there's just love for everyone. There's just, no bad vibes."

"Yes, we've got bracelets. We spent a few night doing these so we've all got loads to trade. And yeah, it's just a super fun experience to do together."

Armed with friendship bracelets and wearing sparkly outfits, the fans, known as "Swifties" were eagerly looking forward to the evening's performance and finding out which of the singer's hits would make the set list.

Swift is due to perform eight shows at Wembley, which will attract nearly 700,000 fans in total, according to the London mayor's office.