STORY: Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and SZA took home top prizes at Sunday's 66th Grammy Awards.

The night was dominated by women, but also wasn't without controversy.

Swift set another music industry record on Sunday, taking home the coveted album of the year award for the fourth time.

"For me, the award is the work. All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy."

Earlier in the night, she claimed the prize for best pop vocal performance and used her acceptance speech to announce that she would release a new album in April.

Billie Eilish won song of the year for her ballad from the Barbie movie soundtrack 'What Was I Made For?," while Miley Cyrus landed the record of the year for her empowerment anthem 'Flowers.'

SZA, who led all Grammy nominees this year with nine nods, and was reportedly neck and neck with Swift for album of the year, won best R&B song for 'Snooze.'

"You don't understand, I came really, really far and I can't believe this is happening. And this feels very fake. Hi, Taylor, I love you. I'm just very grateful. I'm not an attractive cry-er. Have a good evening!"

The awards, held during heavy rain in downtown Los Angeles, had moments of discord too.

While accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, Jay-Z called out the Recording Academy for never awarding Album of the Year to his wife, Beyonce.

"I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work. Think about that. The most Grammys, never won Album of the Year. That doesn't work."

And-- after sweeping up three of the music industry's biggest prizes for hip-hop, rapper Killer Mike was taken away from Sunday's ceremony in handcuffs by police.

The Hollywood Reporter, citing an arena security official, reported that Killer Mike was detained for an unspecified misdemeanor charge unrelated to the Grammy Awards.

The artist's agent and publicists did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and Los Angeles police offered no statement on the matter.