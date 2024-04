SYDNEY, April 23 (Reuters) - Chinese tea shop chain Sichuan Baicha Baidao Industrial shares will open 10.1% down in its Hong Kong trading debut on Tuesday following a $330 million initial public offering (IPO).

The stock was sold at HK$17.50 ($2.23) each in the IPO which is the largest in Hong Kong so far in 2024. ($1 = 7.8357 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)