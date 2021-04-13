Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Teamsters Local 120 : Ratifies Contract With U.S. Foodservice

04/13/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PLYMOUTH, Minn., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Members at U.S. Foodservice in Plymouth, Minn. voted overwhelmingly to ratify their latest collective bargaining agreement over the weekend, avoiding a strike.

"These workers were ready to take a stand and hit the picket line, but thanks to our unified negotiating committee, it didn't come to that," said Rich Fredrick, Local 120 Business Agent.

The agreement is good for the next four years and has a number of improvements. These include annual raises of at least one dollar per hour and a pay increase of $2.45 for workers with a Class A Commercial Driver's License, an improved vacation accrual schedule, improved successor language and protections against unjust termination due to the on-board vehicle cameras. The agreement also has no increase to the workers' health care or pension contributions, in fact, any unused health and welfare contributions are now put towards an increased pension benefit for the workers.

"The U.S. Foodservice members have been on the frontlines of this pandemic for over a year, delivering to hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare facilities – unlike the corporate execs, who can comfortably work from home. It's about time that they be recognized for their value, and that's what this contract does," said Tom Erickson, Teamsters Local 120 President.

Teamsters Local 120 proudly represents over 11,500 members in the states of Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota. To find out more, go to https://www.teamsterslocal120.org/.

Contact:
Paul Slattery, (202) 439-7427
pslattery@teamsterslocal120.org 


 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-local-120-ratifies-contract-with-us-foodservice-301268180.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 120


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:29pDanaher, Novocure rise; Amarin, American Airlines fall
AQ
04:29pPROCTER & GAMBLE CO  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:29pSHIFTPIXY  : Mobile Apps for Restaurants – Best Apps to Keep Your Cash!
PU
04:29pAMERIHEALTH CARITAS  : Selected to Serve Ohio's Medicaid and CHIP Populations
BU
04:28pDZS INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:28pVICTORY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:28pConsumer Cos Climb After Inflation Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:27pNEXITY  : Successful issuance by nexity of bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (oceanes) due 2028 for approximately 240m...
PU
04:27pGLADSTONE LAND  : Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2021 and First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021, Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
PU
04:27pSCHLUMBERGER  : and Milaha Commence Stimulation Vessel Operations in Qatar
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ