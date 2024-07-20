STORY: :: French police fire tear gas and water cannon at this climate protest

:: La Rochelle, France

:: The demonstrators are against the building of water reservoirs for crop irrigation in summer

:: July 20, 2024

:: They say water is not a commodity and that it cannot be hoarded or monopolized

The basins, located in the Deux-Sevres department in the west, and heavily financed by the French state, are designed to store water in winter in order to irrigate crops during increasingly dry summers.

The reservoirs are meant to be filled by pumping groundwater to the surface but opponents say they are useless if there is insufficient snow and rainfall in the winter period.

They also say storing groundwater in the open exposes it to evaporation and potential contaminations by algae and bacteria.

Protests against a similar project in March of 2023 had left scores injured, including several critically, as police repelled protestors trying to reach the Sainte-Soline construction site, in the same region.