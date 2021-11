KHARTOUM, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sudanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters marching towards the presidential palace in Khartoum ahead of an expected meeting between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday, a Reuters witness said. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Additional reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Aidan Lewis)