One tearful resident named Lyudmila said, "I cannot even speak, I am so full of emotions, I cannot believe that liberation has happened, God please bless us."

In video released by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an unnamed soldier is seen removing a Ukrainian flag from his helmet and pinning it to the chest of a baby held next to him.

Although Reuters was not able independently verify the date on which the video was shot, the location of the video has been confirmed.