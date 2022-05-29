Log in
Tears of joy, teargas & disappointment after UCL final

05/29/2022 | 12:31am EDT
STORY: Vinicius Junior scored just before the hour with Real's first attempt on goal but the fans recognised their goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois who made several fine saves to deny Liverpool, who end the season with two domestic cups having also failed to win the Premier League.

"I think we actually got lucky sometimes but (Thibaut) Courtois made us really good and he made us the champions," said Real Madrid fan Ali. "I think he pretty (much) deserved the man of the match."

Despite the celebrations and joy, the final will be remembered for other reasons with the kickoff being delayed for more than half an hour after police tried to stop people trying to force their way into the stadium on Saturday.

The game started after a 36-minute delay following incidents outside the stadium when fans were tear-gassed by riot police as people without tickets tried to force their way in.

After the match, teargas was also used as fans were leaving the stadium.

Liverpool supporters said what happened before the match had deflated their mood.

Liverpool had won the previous European Cup final both teams had played in Paris, winning 1-0 at the Parc des Princes in 1981, which was Real's last defeat in a final.

It was meant to be a different outcome this time with Liverpool slight favourites but they beat the Merseyside club for the second time in Paris after their 3-1 victory in 2018.

One man who did not give his name said his fellow Liverpool supporters were the worst he'd ever seen.

"Good luck to (Real) Madrid. They won it fair and square, right but the Liverpool fans gave nothing back and it was the worst Liverpool fans I've ever seen and I've had a season ticket at Anfield since 1987 and I've been going since 1981, right. I've been to about 1,200 matches at Liverpool and UEFA are killing the game letting people have tickets that don't deserve them, right. There were people there who was supporting both teams. That's wrong."


© Reuters 2022
