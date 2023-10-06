Shares of technology companies rose after strong jobs data and a semiconductor earnings report alleviated fears of a global economic slowdown.

Chip-fabrication concern Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing rose sharply after a surprisingly strong report of September sales.

The PHLX Soxx Semiconductor Index rose by more than 2%, paring its losses for the last month to roughly 5%.

Shares of Amazon.com's first satellites blasted into orbit, moving the e-commerce company closer to a satellite-internet business that could compete with SpaceX and other rivals.

